Adobe and Digimarc Advance the Fight Against Digital Piracy in Upcoming Webinar
How to leverage imperceptible digital watermarking with Dynamic Media platform
Jul 16, 2019, 08:00 ET
BEAVERTON, Ore., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Protection, Profits and Pixels: Webinar Featuring Adobe and Digimarc – July 23, 2019
WHAT:
Visible watermarking is often used as a first line of defense to assert ownership and thwart piracy. But many brands dislike the appearance of watermarks on their images and recognize that more sophisticated pirates can circumvent them. Adobe and Digimarc have created a unique solution that preserves the visual integrity of digital assets, while delivering unmatched protection and enforcement. Adobe's Dynamic Media platform, combined with Digimarc Barcode - an indelible, pixel-level digital watermark - offers an unparalleled one-two punch to protect valuable brand assets. Digimarc Barcode is imperceptible to the human eye, yet remains effective even through file compression, format changes, editing and other manipulations.
Please join product experts from Adobe and Digimarc who will discuss this powerful integration and how to get started. The free one-hour webinar will address:
WHEN:
Tuesday, July 23, 2019 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET
WHERE:
Register here for the webinar.
If you can't attend, register to receive a link to the recording after the live broadcast.
WHO:
The Q-and-A style webinar will feature:
About Digimarc
Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a pioneer in the automatic identification of everyday objects such as product packaging and virtually any media, including print, images and audio. Based on the patented Intuitive Computing Platform (ICP™), Digimarc provides innovative and comprehensive automatic recognition technologies to simplify search, and transform information discovery through unparalleled reliability, efficiency and security. Digimarc has a global patent portfolio, which includes over 1,100 granted and pending patents. These innovations include state-of-the-art identification technology, Digimarc Barcode, as well as Digimarc Discover® software for barcode scanning, image recognition, as layers of its ground-breaking Intuitive Computing Platform. Digimarc is based in Beaverton, Oregon. Its Platform is used by major retailers and consumer brands, global banks, U.S. states, film companies and professional sports franchises, among others. Visit digimarc.com and follow us @digimarc to learn more about The Barcode of Everything®.
