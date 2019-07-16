Adobe and Digimarc Advance the Fight Against Digital Piracy in Upcoming Webinar

WHAT:

Visible watermarking is often used as a first line of defense to assert ownership and thwart piracy. But many brands dislike the appearance of watermarks on their images and recognize that more sophisticated pirates can circumvent them. Adobe and Digimarc have created a unique solution that preserves the visual integrity of digital assets, while delivering unmatched protection and enforcement. Adobe's Dynamic Media platform, combined with Digimarc Barcode - an indelible, pixel-level digital watermark - offers an unparalleled one-two punch to protect valuable brand assets. Digimarc Barcode is imperceptible to the human eye, yet remains effective even through file compression, format changes, editing and other manipulations.