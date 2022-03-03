ADOBE AND WORKFRONT LEADER PAIGE ERICKSON JOINS LEAPPOINT BOARD OF DIRECTORS

RESTON, Va., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- L eapPoin t , LLC, the leader in Connected Work™ for Technology, Process and People, today announced that Paige Erickson, Managing Director of Adobe International and former Workfront Head of Global Business Development, is joining LeapPoint's Board of Directors. Erickson's proven track record of building and managing high-performing teams in dynamic and rapidly changing environments will help LeapPoint bring its Connected Work digital transformation services to more businesses around the world looking for competitive market advantage through powerful user experiences.

Erickson began her tenure with Workfront as Senior Vice President for Business Development where she established the Workfront Partner Network , an ecosystem to empower leaders to connect teams, build transparency and agility for today's changing workplace. Following her appointment as Managing Director, EMEA and Head of Global Business Development, Erickson doubled Workfront revenue and staff, drove global partner strategy and led all EMEA functions, including strategic planning, sales, marketing, and customer experience, leading up to the company's acquisition by Adobe.

"This is a perfectly-aligned opportunity for me to bring more than 30 years of day-to-day operations experience at the highest levels of business to a rapidly growing company like LeapPoint," said Erickson. "As a passionate believer in a growth mindset for business and personal achievement, I am impressed with how LeapPoint's Connected Work services and solutions help companies achieve both by bringing talent and technology together in innovative ways. In my Advisory role, I look forward to providing guidance to the LeapPoint leadership team and working with Renovus Capital to develop long term strategic plans for LeapPoint."

Companies in regulated industries, healthcare, retail, hospitality, and the public sector turn to LeapPoint for cost-effective digital transformation through Connected Work™. The top consulting firm was acquired by Renovus Capital Partners in 2021 to scale even faster to a larger set of enterprise clients.

"Every day, LeapPoint continues to execute on its Connected Work strategy in bigger and bolder ways to become a disruptor and leader in the digital transformation marketplace," said Nicholas DeBenedetto, CEO of LeapPoint. "People, process, and technology are fundamental to our work and there is no one more experienced and accomplished at enterprise collaboration than Paige Erickson. We are thrilled that Paige is joining our Board of Directors and we can't wait to work with her to expand the breadth of services for Adobe, Adobe Workfront and other leading technology implementations we deliver to clients around the world."

To learn more about LeapPoint's Connected Work and the four foundational steps to prepare for digital transformation, please join LeapPoint's upcoming Adobe Summit session, "Adobe Workfront and Connected Work™ for Powerful Experiences" on March 15 at 3:00 pm CT. Register for LeapPoint Session S816 here .

About LeapPoint

LeapPoint Consulting is changing the way companies connect work, technology, and talent to solve big business challenges and drive successful outcomes. Established by Big 4 alumni who sought more flexibility and agility in meeting clients' most critical business needs, LeapPoint is committed to making life and experiences fundamentally better for employees, customers and those they serve. As the go-to Adobe and Adobe Workfront partner in financial services, healthcare and retail, LeapPoint's break-through Connected Work™ services are the essential framework for the Future of Work. To learn more about LeapPoint and its Connected Work services, visit www.leappoint.com .

