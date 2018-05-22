Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis

MageMail's CEO, Erik Bullen, drawing on direct experience with the platform and its customers, as well as decades of experience in the enterprise SaaS space, offers an invaluable understanding of Magento's business operations, Adobe's enterprise strategy and what the partnership might mean for Magento's future roadmap and customers who are thinking of switching from other platforms, like Shopify.

Bullen states, "Providing commentary and insights to the Magento community is one of our core responsibilities. As Adobe ranks number 22 in the IBD 50 Roster of Growth Stocks, this vertical integration is significant as it indicates a powerful shift for Adobe in the enterprise e-commerce space."

Christopher Wong, VP of E-Commerce Acquisitions at M&A advisory firm FE International adds, "Our analysts reported rumors of the acquisition in 2017, which we saw as a positive move for the e-commerce industry. With the ascendancy of e-commerce set to continue, it's a smart move by Adobe to gain further exposure to enterprise e-commerce stores through the acquisition of this leading platform. Adobe has the resources to make it a success."

The review will be distributed on the MageMail website and will be kept up-to-date with the most relevant information and implications for store owners. For a comprehensive breakdown of the market implications of the acquisition, please read the post here.

