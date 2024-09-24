Adobe Podcast Taps Wistia As B2B SaaS Software Partner to Launch its AI-Powered Enhance Speech API

Partnership brings professional-quality audio to Wistia customers

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wistia , a leading video marketing platform for businesses, today announced a partnership with Adobe Podcast to integrate its award winning, AI-powered Enhance Speech into the Wistia video editor. The Enhance Speech API automatically improves audio clarity and reduces background noise for remote interviews, presentations and video podcasts with speech. Wistia is one of the first Adobe Podcast's official business-to-business SaaS partners to offer this powerful capability to its customers.

Wistia's robust video creation can help anyone achieve professional-quality sound right from their computers. Adobe Podcast's Enhance Speech creates studio-grade audio even from low-quality sources like a laptop microphone. Its cutting-edge AI and machine learning algorithms automatically filter out background noise and adjust tone and volume levels.

"Video is the most natural, human way to communicate online, and speech and sound are at the heart of a high-quality video. Yet the most compelling sounds can come from the lowest-fidelity sources, like video meetings or calls," said Wistia CEO and co-founder Chris Savage. "With Adobe Podcast, we've knocked down another barrier to empower creators to produce professional-quality video, which now includes studio-quality audio."

With Enhance Speech, Wistia users can:

Seamlessly improve audio clarity — By refining the sound characteristics of speech and reducing background noise, users can produce professional-quality videos more easily.

By refining the sound characteristics of speech and reducing background noise, users can produce professional-quality videos more easily. Simplify the audio editing process with minimal effort — With the click of a button, users can effortlessly make their audio sound like it was recorded in a professional studio.

With the click of a button, users can effortlessly make their audio sound like it was recorded in a professional studio. Ensure non-destructive editing and previewing of the enhanced audio — Wistia's video editor allows users to enhance the audio of an entire project or an individual clip. This is a clip-based effect, not source-based, meaning users will always be able to revert their content back to its original state.

Wistia's video editor allows users to enhance the audio of an entire project or an individual clip. This is a clip-based effect, not source-based, meaning users will always be able to revert their content back to its original state. Save time and resources — Automatically enhancing audio quality reduces post-production editing time. This allows creators to achieve professional results quickly and cost-effectively.

Enhance Speech, powered by Adobe Podcast, is now available in beta for all paid Wistia Customers. Visit wistia.com/pricing to start creating today.

About Wistia

Wistia is a complete video marketing platform that helps teams create, host, market, and measure their videos and webinars—all in one place. With Wistia, you can easily create professional videos, host webinars, collect and send leads to your marketing automation platform, and more. As you level up your video marketing strategy, Wistia has your back with educational resources and world-class support. Today, over 425,000 marketers around the world rely on Wistia to drive business growth with video. To learn more, visit wistia.com and follow @wistia across all social channels.

About Adobe

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com .

SOURCE Wistia