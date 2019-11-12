Adolescent Content and Getty Images Collaborate to Modernize the Depiction of Young People in Stock Imagery

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Getty Images, a world leader in visual communications, and Adolescent Content, a media company representing Gen Z and millennial creatives, have today announced an ongoing partnership that aims to modernize the depiction of young people in stock imagery by giving them the tools to authentically depict their peers.

Founded in 2013, Adolescent Content is a global Gen Z creative collective, featuring an advertising agency, production studio, media division, digital platform and original content studio focused on reaching young people.

Getty Images' award-winning Creative Team provided Adolescent Content's network of young photographers with art direction, keyword search trend data and mentorship to help them create commercially viable visual content and license it to Getty Images' nearly 1 million customers. To date, the collaboration has produced over 500 assets from 27 contributors.

"In the U.S. alone, the youth and Gen Z market is valued at $485 billion and brands are constantly looking for ways to better engage that audience. It can be challenging to reach the youth consumer without the support of imagery that feels all at once real and unique to that demographic," said Claudia Marks, Senior Art Director, Getty Images. "Knowing the creative power that bubbles within Gen Z, we knew the value in partnering with Adolescent and their talented community. Together, with the team at Adolescent, we devised a briefing strategy that would engage their creators on themes we knew were equally topical and important to this demographic: beauty, love, technology and activism."

"Getty Images has proven a dedication to expanding their stock image collection to include all perspectives and we were thrilled when the opportunity arose to partner with them," said Adolescent Content Creative Director Richelle Chen. "The creative ability in the Gen Z community is immense and this is a tremendous opportunity for young people to share and sell their work."

Getty Images has seen the demand for content picturing young people increase significantly over the last 12 months. Search terms on gettyimages.com such as 'teenager mobile phone' have increased by 19752%, 'teen' by 111%, 'young woman' by 110% and 'young man' by 101%.

The collaboration follows other recent initiatives spearheaded by Getty Images to create and distribute imagery which breaks down stereotypes, changes perspectives and promotes equality, including notable partners such as Dove on Project #ShowUs, MuslimGirl and Refinery 29 on the 'No Apologies.'

