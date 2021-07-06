Adolfson & Peterson Construction Board Of Directors Elects New Chairman

"Mr. Barrow's industry and business management experience, along with a strategic approach and financial acumen, makes him a great choice to lead our board," said Jeff Hansen, CEO of AP. "I look forward to working with him to continue to strengthen and grow the business for our shareholders, employees, partners and clients."

Barrow worked in construction for more than 30 years before retiring as CEO from Hardin Construction in 2014. He joined AP's Board in December 2018 and currently serves on several other for-profit and not-for-profit boards. He is also a construction industry consultant who advises clients on operations, growth and strategic planning.

"AP has a great reputation in the industry and solid track record of exceptional quality, safety and strong industry relationships," said Brantley Barrow. "I'm eager to work with the other board members and executive leadership to build on AP's legacy and help the company continue to thrive and grow."

Barrow has an associate degree in education from Young Harris College and a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Georgia. He and his wife reside in Atlanta.

About Adolfson & Peterson Construction

Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP) has been building trust, communities and people for 75 years. Founded in 1946, AP has expanded its services and geographic footprint to become one of the leading construction management firms in the U.S. and is ranked as a Top 100 Contractor by the Engineering News Record (ENR). It remains a trusted family-owned business that is known for quality, reliability and strong partner relationships, while maintaining one of the strongest safety records in the industry. AP offers preconstruction, construction and contracting services to the commercial, education, healthcare, hospitality, industrial, multifamily, municipal, recreation and senior living market segments, and currently employs more than 600 team members and thousands of subcontractors and trade partners in Arizona, Colorado, Minnesota, Texas and Wyoming. Dedication to its clients, communities, and employees, along with a commitment to core values and innovation, has allowed the company to remain an industry leader and dependable partner for decades. For more information, visit www.a-p.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter. AP is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer.

