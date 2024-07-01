ADOM Hosts First Blood Drive in Honor of Mabel Sullivan (1893-1995), Red Cross Home Nursing Group Member

DANBURY, Conn., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy of Diagnostic and Osteopathic Medicine (ADOM) is excited to announce its first-ever blood drive in collaboration with the American Red Cross. This significant event, led by Karen Nussbaumer, reflects a deep-rooted family connection to the Red Cross. Karen's grandmother, Mabel Sullivan, devoted 40 years to the organization. She was an active member of the Red Cross Home Nursing Group, providing essential home nursing care and education. During World Wars I and II, these dedicated nurses were instrumental in managing the health of returning soldiers, helping to prevent the spread of infectious diseases, and providing care and education in underserved communities. She lived to the age of 102, exemplifying a lifetime of dedication and service.

Mabel Sullivan, second from left

Event Details: Date: August 20th, 2024

Time: 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Location: The Summit, 100 Reserve Road, Danbury, CT 06810, Ballroom, 3rd Floor

ADOM will offer complimentary carotid ultrasound screenings to the first 25 participants who sign up. Additionally, all participants will receive a $20 Amazon gift card.

Health Benefits of Donating Blood:

Improved Cardiovascular Health: Reducing the risk of heart disease by lowering iron levels. [Source: American Journal of Epidemiology]

"This blood drive honors my grandmother, Mabel Sullivan, and her legacy with the Red Cross. We hope it inspires others to donate and experience both the health benefits and the joy of helping others," said Karen Nussbaumer.

To schedule your donation, please visit Red Cross Registration Link or visit www.adomacademy.com/redcross.

About ADOM:

ADOM is dedicated to advancing healthcare education and providing comprehensive training in diagnostic and osteopathic medicine. Our mission is to educate and empower the next generation of diagnostic healthcare professionals.

Contact:

Merideth Gilmor

Modern Global Communications

Academy of Diagnostic and Osteopathic Medicine (ADOM)

Phone: 1 855 ONE ADOM (663-2366)

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.adomacademy.com

