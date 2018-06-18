Adone Events Launches New Aviation Event for Africa, African Air Expo, Durban, South Africa 2019

CANNES, France, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A completely new African aviation exhibition, African Air Expo, was launched at this year's France Air Expo Paris Le Bourget, when Didier Mary, Managing Director of Airshow organizer, Adone Events, signed a protocol agreement to organize the show.

The event will take place at King Shaka International Airport in Durban, South Africa, in collaboration with the government of KwaZulu-Natal, and will welcome exhibitors and delegates from across the African continent.

African Air Expo is aiming to attract a mix of General, Business and Commercial Aviation exhibitors who will come together on a static area of 50,000 sqm. The designated space will accommodate over 100 aircraft ranging in size from single and twin-engine models, turboprops, and executive jets through to commercial wide-body aircraft. The show format will reflect the approach taken at Abu Dhabi Air Expo and France Air Expo, also organized by Adone Events, which offers chalets and tents located next to the runway enabling manufacturers to present their entire range of aircraft and to facilitate and arrange demonstration flights.

South Africa is the leading country in the African Continent within the aviation industry, as it has seen strong growth in terms of the number of pilots, aircraft movements and registered aircraft which have increased steadily over the last few years. This has positioned South Africa as a fertile market for the growth of General, Business and Commercial Aviation, providing the perfect platform to connect professionals across all areas of the industry with the South African market.

King Shaka International Airport, one of Africa's busiest international airports, plans to host the first all-inclusive commercial, business, general aviation exhibition and conference in November 2019. This is in response to a huge demand from key industry professionals and in view of the fact that Africa, with a 6.2 percent growth rate, is the third fastest growing aviation region in the world. The event, which will be hosted annually for the next five years, will be held from 27th to 29th November 2019 and will bring together the world's aviation experts and industry players to South Africa.

African Air Expo will have strategic exhibition dimensions which are segmented for each aviation business need. This will include an outdoor static display showcasing the latest aircraft the industry has to offer, dedicated exhibition areas focused on all segments of the industry and an international Aviation Conference. All of which will occupy approximately 50,000 square meters of space at King Shaka International Airport. Leading aviation companies will be targeted for the African Air Expo, alongside key local and regional industry partners and stakeholders such as the South African Civil Aviation Authority, South African Airports Company, South African Airways, and other prestigious aviation brands based in South Africa, one of the most dynamic aviation industries in Africa. The support and partnership with the government will allow for a world-class event for both exhibitors and attendees of the aviation industry.

The Aviation Conference will provide an ideal platform for industry experts, partners and brands to highlight the challenges facing African and South African Aviation as well as to develop action plans for open sky policies, airport and infrastructure issues, airline and airport growth strategies, human capital development, technical challenges facing aviation in Africa and investment opportunities. The conference will run over the 3 days of the event and will take place at the King Shaka International Airport.

About Durban

The event will be staged in collaboration with the government of KwaZulu-Natal, one of the nine provinces in South Africa. Durban, with its pristine beaches and idyllic tourist destinations along with world-class hotels and shopping malls, is a leading South African Tourist destination forming part of the eThekwini Municipality where some of the world's premier exhibitions and conferences are hosted. It is a modern, vibrant, cosmopolitan city and its lifestyle, architecture and culture reflect and thrive on its warm sub-tropical climate presenting an ideal platform for industry leaders, tradesmen, investors, aviation experts and the public to gain insights, network, and develop business leads and opportunities that will benefit the aviation industry and the world's top brands who see Africa as a primary aviation destination.

About Adone Events

Based in Cannes, France, Adone Event's professional team are all experts in their domain. Our team's expertise includes event management, sponsorship sourcing, marketing management, design and corporate branding, public relation management and project management. For over 17 years we have organized prestigious events, in collaboration with some of the event industry's key players. Our worldwide shows include Abu Dhabi Air Expo, Middle East Aviation Conference, France Air Expo, African Airshow and the newly launched Saudi Airshow.

www.africanairexpo.com

