Expanding access for health systems to bring intelligence, orchestration, and AI-driven automation directly into their Epic environment.

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adonis, a leading AI-powered revenue cycle orchestration platform, today announced that it is now available in Epic Connection Hub, expanding access for health systems to deploy Adonis as an intelligence and orchestration layer on top of their Epic environment.

Adonis Brings AI-Powered Revenue Intelligence and Orchestration to Epic Connection Hub

Health systems today are under increasing financial pressure, balancing margin compression, rising cost to collect, workforce constraints, and growing payer complexity. While core systems like Epic serve as the system of record, they were not designed to prioritize work, surface the highest-value opportunities, or take action across fragmented workflows. As a result, revenue cycle teams are often left reacting to problems rather than proactively managing performance.

Adonis addresses this gap by acting as an intelligence and orchestration layer across the revenue cycle. The platform continuously monitors key RCM signals, such as aged AR, denials, reimbursement variance, and shifts in payer behavior, and translates those signals into prioritized actions.

Through a structured model of signal detection, intelligence-driven prioritization, and agentic execution, Adonis orchestrates workflows and deploys AI agents to take action automatically. This enables revenue cycle teams to move from reactive workqueues to proactive, high-impact execution — reducing manual effort, accelerating speed to cash, and improving collections without adding headcount.

Availability in Epic Connection Hub makes it significantly easier for health systems to deploy Adonis within their existing Epic environments. This ultimately accelerates time to value and enables intelligence and automation to operate directly within established workflows. By reducing integration friction, organizations can more quickly activate a layer of intelligence and orchestration that complements their core system of record.

"We're incredibly excited to be available in Epic Connection Hub because it makes it easier for health systems to access and deploy Adonis within their existing workflows," said Doug Pickett, VP of Partnerships at Adonis. "RCM teams are under more pressure than ever to do more with less, and this expands our ability to meet them where they are, helping them drive efficiency and collect more revenue without adding operational burden."

Adonis does not replace core systems, it makes them smarter, more proactive, and more actionable.

Visit the Epic Connection Hub to learn how Adonis helps health systems unlock revenue performance by bringing intelligence and orchestration to their Epic environment.

Epic is a registered trademark of Epic Systems Corporation.

About Adonis

Adonis is the leading AI Orchestration platform for RCM, purpose-built for healthcare organizations seeking to transform their revenue operations. Traditional RCM processes often struggle with inefficiencies, costing providers up to 15% or more of their potential revenue. Adonis addresses these challenges by leveraging advanced automation, data science, and AI, including AI Agents that proactively detect issues, recommend tailored actions, and execute resolutions, to create the infrastructure RCM teams need to detect vulnerabilities, optimize workflows, and deploy precise solutions that drive reliable and scalable financial outcomes. Whether identifying issues before they escalate, recommending tailored resolutions, or automating deployment, Adonis creates a seamless, future-proofed approach to RCM, pioneering agentic AI that empowers teams to act faster, smarter, and more autonomously than ever. Discover how Adonis is equipping healthcare providers with smarter, more agile RCM strategies at adonis.io.

Media Contact:

Caroline Boyland

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SOURCE Adonis