Adonis Raises $40M Series C to Equip Healthcare Providers with AI‑Driven Revenue Cycle Operations

Funding round brings Adonis' total funding to over $95M, helping provider groups and health systems operate more efficiently amid an evolving payment landscape

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adonis, a leading AI orchestration platform for revenue cycle management (RCM), today announced it has raised $40 million in Series C funding led by Quadrille Capital with continued support from existing investors General Catalyst and Bling Capital. The round brings Adonis' total funding to over $95 million since the company's founding in 2022, marking a milestone year in which the company achieved more than 4x revenue growth in 2025 and net retention above 130%. The sustained growth reflects growing investor confidence in technology built to address the structural challenges facing healthcare providers' revenue operations.

Pictured: Akash Magoon, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Adonis, and Aman Magoon, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, Adonis

The announcement comes at an inflection point for the healthcare industry. Recent policy changes, including the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill, have reshaped Medicaid and ACA subsidies, increasing the number of uninsured and self-pay patients while adding complexity to reimbursement requirements. As denial rates rise and payer policies continue to evolve, revenue cycle teams are under mounting pressure to manage an increasingly complex reimbursement environment where shifting policies, proliferating plan designs, and changing patient coverage make securing payment more difficult than ever.

As the leading AI orchestration platform for RCM, Adonis deploys a combination of its Intelligence and AI Agent products that proactively monitor and detect revenue cycle issues, recommend tailored actions, and autonomously progress claims to resolution. Healthcare organizations can now level the playing field with payers, stabilize and increase revenue, and reduce the operational burden on staff.

"Mount Sinai Health System, like many leading health systems across the country, continues to navigate an increasingly complex revenue cycle landscape, marked by evolving payer policies, rising denial rates, and ongoing workforce constraints. In this challenging environment, Adonis has emerged as a transformative partner," said Salonia Brown, System Vice President of RCM, Mount Sinai Health System. "With Adonis' AI-driven platform, we've reimagined how revenue cycle operations are executed. By intelligently identifying and prioritizing critical exceptions, Adonis unlocks meaningful financial value and empowers our team to focus on the highest-impact opportunities. Adonis is setting a new standard for how health systems operate, and we believe this is just the beginning of a fundamentally different future for RCM."

"The pressure on healthcare organizations is only intensifying," said Akash Magoon, Co-Founder and CEO of Adonis. "This funding signals that investors are backing solutions that address the structural problems holding RCM teams back, including RCM workforce shortages, denials, and underpayments. Our mission has always been to restore sanity to RCM, and this investment allows us to accelerate the technology RCM teams need to solve these challenges autonomously and at scale."

"Revenue cycle performance has become a mission-critical driver of financial stability for healthcare organizations," said Amine Baji, Partner at Quadrille Capital. "As AI adoption in healthcare accelerates, Adonis' differentiated platform tackles the most complex workflows end-to-end, from root cause identification through resolution. We look forward to partnering with the Adonis team to accelerate growth and build the leading AI-native orchestration platform for RCM."

This Series C underscores growing recognition that revenue cycle performance has become a strategic priority in healthcare. Health systems are looking for predictability and accountability that legacy tools and processes were never designed to handle. Adonis provides real solutions for today's RCM challenges, with AI tools that learn from millions of claims to improve collections, reduce costly rework, and relieve overburdened teams. Its human-in-the-loop design gives CIOs and CFOs the governance and accountability they need to adopt AI with confidence.

Adonis previously raised more than $54 million in funding as of early 2025, with backers including General Catalyst and Point72 Ventures. With this investment, Adonis will accelerate product innovation across its Intelligence, AI Agents, and Orchestration platform, deepen its presence in the health system market, and continue expanding its New York City–based team.

About Quadrille Capital

Quadrille is an independent asset manager dedicated to financing innovation in Europe and the US for over 25 years. Quadrille invests in high-growth technology companies, and across complementary secondary and primary strategies. The firm manages $2bn in assets and has a team of 50 professionals based in Paris, New York, and San Francisco. For more information, visit https://www.quadrillecapital.com/

About Adonis

Adonis is the leading AI Orchestration platform for RCM, purpose-built for healthcare organizations seeking to transform their revenue operations. Traditional RCM processes often struggle with inefficiencies, costing providers up to 15% or more of their potential revenue. Adonis addresses these challenges by leveraging advanced automation, data science, and AI, including AI Agents that proactively detect issues, recommend tailored actions, and execute resolutions, to create the infrastructure RCM teams need to detect vulnerabilities, optimize workflows, and deploy precise solutions that drive reliable and scalable financial outcomes. Whether identifying issues before they escalate, recommending tailored resolutions, or automating deployment, Adonis creates a seamless, future-proofed approach to RCM, pioneering agentic AI that empowers teams to act faster, smarter, and more autonomously than ever. Discover how Adonis is equipping healthcare providers with smarter, more agile RCM strategies at adonis.io.

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SOURCE Adonis