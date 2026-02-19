Adonis 2026 Revenue Cycle Management Report: Payer Denials and Reimbursement Pressure Now the Top Drivers of Healthcare Revenue Risk

New industry data shows reimbursement volatility reshaping financial performance, surpassing operational challenges as the primary threat to revenue growth

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adonis , a leading revenue cycle technology company, today released its 2026 State of Revenue Cycle Management Report, an annual benchmark study of revenue cycle leaders across hospitals, health systems, and provider groups.

The research reveals that external payer dynamics, particularly denials and reimbursement pressure, have surpassed staffing and operational inefficiencies as the primary threats to revenue performance.

The data also indicates a broader shift in financial strategy, as healthcare organizations move from optimizing internal workflows to actively managing payer-driven revenue volatility. Findings from this report conclude that the future of revenue performance will depend on the ability to anticipate, measure, and respond to payer behavior in real time.

Key Findings at a Glance:

Payer Behavior is Driving Revenue Risk: Nearly two-thirds of surveyed leaders identified denials and underpayments as their single largest barrier to revenue growth in 2026, reflecting a shift from operational challenges to payer-driven financial pressure.



Nearly two-thirds of surveyed leaders identified denials and underpayments as their single largest barrier to revenue growth in 2026, reflecting a shift from operational challenges to payer-driven financial pressure. AI is Emerging as a Strategic Priority: 66% of respondents identified "automated denial follow-up and resolution" as a "very important" capability for AI for their 2026 RCM strategy.



66% of respondents identified "automated denial follow-up and resolution" as a "very important" capability for AI for their 2026 RCM strategy. Administrative Burden is Increasing: The majority of organizations dedicate 50-75 hours each week to denial management, diverting resources from proactive revenue optimization.



The majority of organizations dedicate 50-75 hours each week to denial management, diverting resources from proactive revenue optimization. Revenue Predictability is Declining: Leaders described a growing inability to predict revenue outcomes despite stable patient demand, citing increasing adjudication variability, underpayments, and complex denial workflows as primary drivers of financial risk.



Leaders described a growing inability to predict revenue outcomes despite stable patient demand, citing increasing adjudication variability, underpayments, and complex denial workflows as primary drivers of financial risk. Denials are an Executive Level Concern: More than one-third of respondents reported that denial impact is now discussed at the executive level, moving RCM from a back-office function to a core component of financial strategy.

"Revenue cycle teams are no longer fighting internal inefficiencies, they're navigating external volatility," said Akash Magoon, Co-Founder and CEO of Adonis. "Payers are reshaping revenue performance in ways providers can't afford to react to slowly. Organizations that rely on manual processes will fall behind. The next generation of RCM will use AI to detect denial trends as they emerge, prioritize claims based on financial risk, and initiate resolution workflows instantly. The winners will be those that embrace this shift and treat RCM as a real-time financial command center."

The annual report draws on 2026 data collected from more than 120 healthcare leaders from physician groups, management service organizations, hospitals, health systems, and digital health operations across North America. Download the findings here: https://www.adonis.io/ceros/inside-rcm-2026-research-report

