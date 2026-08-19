Adonis Expands Executive Leadership Team, Adding Chief Product Officer and Chief Revenue Officer

Following its recent funding round, Adonis emphasizes focus on innovation and customer growth by strengthening its C-Suite

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adonis, the leading AI orchestration platform for revenue cycle management (RCM), today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with the appointment of Alison Bloom-Kiefer as Chief Product Officer and the promotion of Doug Pickett to Chief Revenue Officer. The creation of these two new C-suite positions reflects Adonis' continued investment in scaling its platform, accelerating innovation, and delivering greater value to healthcare organizations as the company enters its next phase of growth.

Alison Bloom-Kiefer named Chief Product Officer, Doug Pickett named Chief Revenue Officer

"Health systems and provider organizations are facing mounting payer complexity, shifting reimbursement requirements, and persistent denials pressure, and Adonis has a tremendous opportunity to help them operate with greater intelligence, speed, and confidence," said Akash Magoon, Co-Founder and CEO of Adonis. "Alison and Doug bring complementary strengths that are critical to our next phase of growth. Alison has a proven ability to turn complex customer needs into innovative, market-defining products, while Doug has been instrumental in scaling our commercial organization and deepening the value we deliver to customers. These two executive roles reflect both the momentum we're seeing in the market and our commitment to exceptional product innovation and customer outcomes. Together, Alison and Doug will ensure we continue building the technology health systems and provider organizations need to navigate an increasingly complex revenue cycle landscape."

Bloom-Kiefer brings more than two decades of experience building and scaling market-defining products. She has led high-performing teams, and driven growth across healthcare, technology, financial services, and insurance. In her new role, she will lead Adonis' product strategy and execution as the company continues its rapid expansion following a year of more than 4x revenue growth and a $40 million Series C fundraise. She will help sharpen roadmap priorities, scale product execution, and accelerate innovation to help revenue cycle teams identify issues earlier, reduce operational burden, and recover more revenue. Bloom-Kiefer previously served as Vice President of Product and Vice President, Provider Experience Strategy and Innovation at Oscar Health.

"Healthcare providers are navigating significant payment complexity, and too much of that burden still falls on people and processes that were never built for the pace or scale of today's environment," said Alison Bloom-Kiefer, Chief Product Officer at Adonis. "I'm excited to join Adonis because the company is rethinking revenue cycle management as an intelligent, self-improving system that can reduce friction, improve financial outcomes, and help care teams stay focused on patients."

Pickett, who joined Adonis nearly three years ago as Senior Vice President of Sales, has played a key role in expanding the company's commercial organization during a period of significant growth. As Adonis' first Chief Revenue Officer, he will drive the company's continued growth by deepening relationships with existing clients, expanding the company's market presence, and ensuring every client is empowered to deliver the highest standard of clinical care. Before joining Adonis, Pickett was a founding member at Cedar, where he held the position of Vice President of Commercial Strategy.

"I'm excited to step into this role at such an important time for Adonis," said Pickett. "Over the past several years, we've built strong relationships with our customers while continuing to grow the business. We have a great opportunity to build on that foundation and shape the next chapter of our revenue organization. My focus is on driving sustainable growth for Adonis while continuing to deliver meaningful value for healthcare organizations and the patients they serve."

The expansion of Adonis' executive team comes as healthcare organizations increasingly seek AI-powered platforms that can proactively identify revenue risks, automate workflows, and continuously optimize financial performance in an increasingly dynamic payer environment. By strengthening leadership across both product innovation and customer growth, Adonis is further positioning itself to lead the next generation of intelligent revenue cycle management.

For more information about Adonis, visit https://www.adonis.io.

About Adonis

Adonis is the leading AI Orchestration platform for RCM, purpose-built for healthcare organizations seeking to transform their revenue operations. Traditional RCM processes often struggle with inefficiencies, costing providers up to 15% or more of their potential revenue. Adonis addresses these challenges by leveraging advanced automation, data science, and AI, including AI Agents that proactively detect issues, recommend tailored actions, and execute resolutions, to create the infrastructure RCM teams need to detect vulnerabilities, optimize workflows, and deploy precise solutions that drive reliable and scalable financial outcomes. Whether identifying issues before they escalate, recommending tailored resolutions, or automating deployment, Adonis creates a seamless, future-proofed approach to RCM, pioneering agentic AI that empowers teams to act faster, smarter, and more autonomously than ever. Discover how Adonis is equipping healthcare providers with smarter, more agile RCM strategies at adonis.io.

Media Contact:

Caroline Boyland

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SOURCE Adonis