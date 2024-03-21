What you get in the mail has evolved, your mailbox needs to evolve with it. Keep Your Deliveries Safe with Adoorn.

CHICAGO, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adoorn , known for its innovative approach to safeguarding deliveries, today revealed its expanded offering of lockable mailboxes and package boxes. These products are designed to provide homeowners with a secure, large capacity, and attractive solution for their mail and package delivery needs.

Adoorn: The New, Modern Mailbox. What you get in the mail has evolved, your mailbox needs to evolve with it. Keep Your Deliveries Safe with Adoorn.

"The mailbox hasn't evolved in 40 years, yet what people get in the mail today is very different compared to back then. Now, people receive mail and packages. Now, we have to deal with mail theft, package theft, and identity theft." Mike Vig, CEO of adoorn, asserts. "Adoorn provides a solution for today's homeowner to conveniently receive what they buy."

As online shopping and home deliveries surge, leading to an alarming increase in mail and package theft, adoorn's innovative mailboxes and package boxes offer an unmatched level of protection and peace of mind.

The mailbox evolved

Adoorn's line of lockable, weatherproof mailboxes and package boxes are available for purchase directly through the adoorn website at www.adoorn.com . Customers can choose from a variety of models and colors to find the perfect match for their home security needs.

Post Mount Mailboxes : For people who receive mail delivery at the street/driveway. Available in Small & Large.

: For people who receive mail delivery at the street/driveway. Available in Small & Large. Wall Mount Mailboxes : For people who receive their mail at their porch. Available in Small & Large.

: For people who receive their mail at their porch. Available in Small & Large. Package Boxes : Secure your package deliveries until you're able to retrieve them. Available in Small & Large.

Adoorn's mailboxes and package boxes incorporate these key features:

Locking to Prevent Theft: A secure, locking system that provides ultimate protection against unauthorized access.

Large Capacity: Sized to receive multiple days of mail & packages. Yes, you can take a vacation without worry!

Multiple Color Options: A range of colors to complement any home exterior, blending security with elegance.

Built to Last: Made with heavy-duty, rust proof materials, ensuring that mail stays dry and intact in all weather conditions.

Secure + protect your valuable mail and packages

More packages mean mail and package theft is a growing problem. A recent study1 estimates that 75% of Americans have been a victim of package theft and that 119 million packages were stolen last year.

With these thefts becoming so common, more and more people are taking steps to protect their deliveries. And, one of the best ways to prevent identity theft, mail theft, and package theft is with adoorn's locking mail and package boxes. They're easily accessed by mail carriers and delivery drivers yet keep out unwanted weather and sticky fingers. Adoorn users can conveniently retrieve their mail and packages with a personal key.

Put a smile on the face of your home

When it comes to your home, the first impression is everything. A well-maintained exterior not only adds value to your property, but also makes your home more inviting and appealing.

Designed to look great, every adoorn mailbox and package box comes in a range of eye-catching colors that add flair to an otherwise overlooked aspect of your home's exterior.

About adoorn

Adoorn, a Chicago-based company, sells a line of mailboxes and package boxes that are lockable, weatherproof, and beautiful. We make sure every delivery experience is exceptional by protecting what people expect to receive. For more information, visit www.adoorn.com.

