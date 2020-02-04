Adopt-a-Pet.com and Chewy Announce Integrated Partnership to Support Pet Adoption

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adopt-a-Pet.com, North America's largest non-profit pet adoption website, and Chewy, Inc., the trusted online destination for pet parents, have teamed up to help more shelter pets find their loving forever homes. Through an integrated partnership with the non-profit technology company, Chewy will support deepening Adopt-a-Pet.com's ability to develop innovative solutions for how to get more shelter pets adopted, expand their shelter assistance programs and provide animal welfare organizations with tailored support. Chewy's partnership with Adopt-a-Pet.com will allow the two to work together to not only increase pet adoptions, but also provide animal shelters and rescues with easy access to the resources and supplies they need to care for homeless animals in the time leading up to adoption.

Chewy will provide Adopt-a-Pet.com users easy online access to over 1,800 brands including supplies, food, and prescription products that can be shipped directly to new pet parents and allow them more time to focus on their newly adopted furry family members. Additionally, members of the Chewy community will have access to Adopt-a-Pet.com's database of hundreds of thousands of adoptable pets from more than 18,000 animal shelters and rescues nationwide as they embark on their adoption journey.

"There's a natural fit for a relationship between our two organizations," said Mita Malhotra, Vice President of Healthcare at Chewy. "Our aim is to make pet parents' lives easier and that's why we're excited to partner with Adopt-a-Pet.com. We'll not only be able to help more pets find homes, but we'll also be able to ensure all adopting families are set up for success once they bring their pets home."

"Bringing home an adopted pet is, of course, fun and exciting, but it also comes with new responsibilities. Easy access to supplies online and phenomenal customer service, like what is provided by Chewy, can help new pet parents rest easy knowing that they will be helped by people that are knowledgeable and truly care about animals," says David Meyer, Adopt-a-Pet.com CEO and co-founder. "And a big bonus for pet lovers and pet adoption cause supporters is that when they purchase from Chewy through an Adopt-a-Pet.com link, their purchase is directly supporting our mission to save shelter pets."

For more information on Chewy, visit www.Chewy.com. For more information on pet adoption or to find your new best friend, visit https://www.Adopt-a-Pet.com.

About Chewy

Our mission is to be the most trusted and convenient online destination for pet parents everywhere. We believe that we are the preeminent online source for pet products, supplies and prescriptions as a result of our broad selection of high-quality products, which we offer at competitive prices and deliver with an exceptional level of care and a personal touch. We continually develop innovative ways for our customers to engage with us, and partner with more than 1,800 of the best and most trusted brands in the pet industry to bring a high-bar, customer-centric experience to our customers.

About Adopt-a-Pet.com

Adopt-a-Pet.com is North America's largest non-profit pet adoption website, helping over 18,000 animal shelters, humane societies, SPCAs, pet rescue groups, and pet adoption agencies advertise their purebred and mixed breed pets for free to millions of adopters each month. Sponsored by a variety of companies, Adopt-a-Pet.com helps homeless dogs, cats, and even rabbits and other animals go from alone to adopted.

