Adopt AI Releases Open-Source Stack for Production-Ready Agents

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adopt AI ( https://www.adopt.ai/ ), an Agentic AI company, today announced the launch of its Open-Source Agent Stack, a collection of developer tools designed to make building production-grade AI agents practical, repeatable, and deployable for mainstream engineering teams. The stack eliminates the need to reverse-engineer APIs, reinvent orchestration frameworks, or maintain brittle one-off tooling-turning agent building from a research project into an everyday engineering capability.

ZAPI gives the open-source community an automatic, zero-shot way to turn APIs into agent-ready actions—without schemas, reverse engineering, or custom tooling.

Agentic AI is accelerating, but the engineering setup required to support it simply doesn't exist today. Teams can prototype quickly, but as soon as they try to build something real, they hit the same wall: there is no standard way to turn APIs into agent actions, no reliable orchestration layer, no evaluation harness, no shared UI, and no bridge between frameworks. Every company ends up rebuilding these foundations from scratch. The Adopt.ai open-source stack introduces what the market has been missing - the underlying infrastructure that finally makes production-grade agent development practical.

"Teams are done reinventing the wheel," said Deepak Anchala , CEO of Adopt AI. "They want to ship agents, not build infrastructure. Our open-source stack gives them the clarity and tooling they've been missing. Agent building becomes practical, orchestration isn't scary anymore, and companies can deliver production-grade agents without ripping out their current systems."

What's Included in the Open-Source Agent Stack

The Open-Source Agent Stack delivers a simplified, production-ready foundation for building and deploying real agents, including:

Zero-Shot API Discovery (ZAPI) : Auto-generate tool cards instantly — no manual schemas or reverse engineering required. Built so APIs become immediately interpretable by LLMs.

: Auto-generate tool cards instantly — no manual schemas or reverse engineering required. Built so APIs become immediately interpretable by LLMs. Agent Orchestrator : Out-of-the-box orchestration that chooses the right agent, action, or tool based on the end user's intent.

: Out-of-the-box orchestration that chooses the right agent, action, or tool based on the end user's intent. Integration Bridge (AdoptXchange) : A direct bridge to existing agent frameworks, allowing teams to keep LangGraph, LangChain, or other stacks based on end-user's prompt intent.

: A direct bridge to existing agent frameworks, allowing teams to keep LangGraph, LangChain, or other stacks based on end-user's prompt intent. Agent Testing UI : A ready-to-use chat interface for instant testing, demos, and stakeholder validation.

: A ready-to-use chat interface for instant testing, demos, and stakeholder validation. Automated Conversation Evals : Automated conversation evaluations to ensure agents behave reliably and safely as they evolve.

Together, these components give teams a standardized, practical path to bring agents into production-without replacing their existing architecture or starting from zero.

"Every company we speak with wants agentic workflows, but most discover the same bottlenecks immediately," said Gajanan Sabhahit , Product Leader at Adopt AI. "We built this stack so developers can start where they are. They can plug in one missing component or all of them. They can keep their preferred frameworks. And they finally get a path to production that doesn't require custom plumbing and setup on every project."

All components of the Open-Source Agent Stack are available today through Adopt AI's GitHub organization, with documentation, examples, and easy integration guides.

For more information, visit < https://github.com/adoptai >

