Adopt and Scale Kubernetes with Sosivio's real-time troubleshooting platform on Red Hat OpenShift

SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sosivio, a predictive troubleshooting platform for Kubernetes, has announced that Red Hat OpenShift customers can now access Sosivio Predictive Troubleshooting for Kubernetes directly through the Red Hat Ecosystem Catalog. With Sosivio, customers can predict and prevent critical failures in their Red Hat OpenShift environments, while optimizing resources to improve performance and drastically cut cloud spend.

Sosivio’s Kubernetes Cluster Overview Dashboard

As a certified Red Hat OpenShift Operator, Sosivio's unique platform provides a way for enterprises to more confidently adopt and scale Kubernetes using Red Hat OpenShift by reducing ambiguity in the troubleshooting process. The platform uses air-gapped proprietary data collectors that are tightly coupled with cloud-native machine learning engines to provide real-time insights and recommendations without ever moving data off the customer's environment. Sosivio collects and analyzes data from all layers of the infrastructure, filtering out irrelevant information, to ensure prompt identification and resolution of infrastructure and application issues for DevOps, IT, Developer, and Security teams.

"If you are an enterprise figuring out how to adopt or scale Kubernetes, Sosivio is the tool you need. Sosivio doesn't help you just troubleshoot, it gives you the answers in real-time. Take back control of your time." - Nuri Golan, CEO & Co-Founder, Sosivio

Sosivio's platform is built upon a fundamentally unique architecture specifically designed for Kubernetes. In addition to failure detection and prediction, Sosivio offers a suite of features including Application Profiling Insights and Recommendations, Networking Insights, ultra-granular Real-Time Metrics, and more. All of this is offered with no impact to Red Hat OpenShift environments including no persistent storage requirements, no data-offloading, and is fully operational 100% inside Red Hat OpenShift clusters.

Red Hat customers can use Sosivio with Red Hat OpenShift for advanced observability. Users can manage and improve security for their Kubernetes environment with Red Hat OpenShift, optimizing their workflows, and maximizing their efficiency. With Sosivio, users can develop and debug Red Hat OpenShift workloads faster, optimize resources more efficiently, and eliminate mean-time-to-recovery. Users can also migrate applications to Red Hat OpenShift faster and maintain higher uptime through stable workloads, even in on-premise and air-gapped deployments.

Overall, coupling Sosivio with Red Hat OpenShift offers a range of benefits for users. Whether you're looking to optimize your workflows, fix failures in real-time, or make the most of your resources, Sosivio has you covered. To learn more, visit Sosivio's listing directly in the Red Hat Ecosystem Catalogue here.

