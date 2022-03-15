Adopt Technologies Launches the Elephant in the Room Podcast: Giant Tech Stories That Inspire

PHOENIX, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adopt Technologies (adopttechnologies.com), a Phoenix-based information technology company, announced the premier of its new podcast series, The Elephant in the Room Podcast: Giant Tech Stories that Inspire and is focused on stories not often heard from the tech community. Starting in Arizona, with the intention of reaching a global audience, each month podcast guests are interviewed for the dramatic impact they are having on the world.

Each guest is chosen based on their reflection of one of Adopt's core values.

The Adopt Tech Elephant in the Room Podcast

Season One guests include:

Francine Hardaway: Francine Hardaway, Ph.D., is a Phoenix Icon, a rockstar entrepreneur, and Co-founder of Stealthmode Partners.

Dr. Timiebi Aganaba: The first Nigerian-born black woman to have a seat at the NASA table. She is assistant professor in the School for the Future of Innovation in Society with a courtesy appointment at the Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law at Arizona State University. She is currently on the Advisory Board for the Space Generation Advisory Council supporting the United Nations.





Sam Bertram: What began as a college thesis is emerging to be one of the most groundbreaking technologies to impact farming, and global food production since the invention of the tractor. But that's not enough for our guest Sam Bertram, the Co-founder of OnePointOne--a revolutionary vertical farming technology company.

Jenny Poon: A serial entrepreneur and the founder of two resources that have changed the face of entrepreneurism: HUUB a city-wide virtual platform for entrepreneurs and Co-Hoots, a purpose-driven coworking and entrepreneur center.

The podcast is hosted by Emmy Award Winning Journalist, Carey Pena, at her Phoenix-based production studio, Inspired Media 360, and co-produced by the Felice Agency and Tantillo Productions.

In the inaugural episode, Adopt CEO, Brett Helgeson, talked about the intention behind the Elephant in the Room Podcast. You'll hear how celebrating Giant Tech Stories not often heard is in line with the core values of Adopt and what role Brett sees the company plays in the advancement of those working to make the world a better place through technology.

