Adopt Technologies Makes Inc. 5000 for the Sixth Year in a Row

PHOENIX, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adopt Technologies, a Phoenix-based IT company has made Inc. magazine's list of the 5000 fastest-growing companies in America for the sixth consecutive year. In today's evolving digital landscape, businesses rely heavily on technology to drive operations and stay competitive. As a business owner, having a trusted IT partner as your Managed Services Provider (MSP) is more critical than ever.

Brett Helgeson, CEO & Managing Partner, Adopt Technologies Adopt Technologies Remote Work Flyer/Ad

Post-pandemic, the rise of AI, the development of quantum computing: the U.S. has witnessed a dramatic shift in work patterns — including managing remote workforces and maintaining company culture and competitiveness in the "new office."

Across the U.S., cloud-based managed service providers (MSP and MSPS) platforms and solutions, like Adopt Technologies, have invested heavily into technology to help clients with their "Virtual Offices." According to research reported by Forbes in June, 2.7% of full-time employees work remotely, while 28.2% work a hybrid model. By 2025, 32.6 million Americans will work remotely.

More sobering statistics include:

57% of workers would look for a new job if their current company didn't allow remote work

65% report wanting to work remotely full time

35% of employees feel more productive when working fully remote

Challenges to remote working include:

Research shows that employers can save $11,000 per employee when switching to remote work

60% of companies use monitoring software to track remote employees

32% of hybrid workers report they would take a pay cut to work remotely full time

"The move to remote work has further validated for so many companies the need to have cloud-based solutions and desktops so their workforce can have access to everything required to perform their roles at a high level, seamlessly, as if they were in their office," said CEO and Managing Partner of Adopt Technologies, Brett Helgeson. He continued stating, "The security capabilities and protections in place for those environments when well managed, supported and maintained, are even more critically important when you introduce the additional vulnerabilities that are exposed as a result of having remote workers."

Adopt Technologies offers experience from a business owner's perspective, proactive IT Management, scalability and flexibility, cost-effective solutions, and strategic guidance. With its culture of continuous improvement, Adopt invests heavily in training staff, enhancing internal systems and processes, being a leader in security services, and increasing the value and ROI on the benefits its clients derive through the services and consultation they leverage Adopt Technologies for.

Media Contact:

Ashlee Singleton

[email protected]

480-695-2039

SOURCE Adopt Technologies