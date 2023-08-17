Adopt Technologies Makes Inc. 5000 for the Sixth Year in a Row

News provided by

Adopt Technologies

17 Aug, 2023, 08:51 ET

PHOENIX, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adopt Technologies, a Phoenix-based IT company has made Inc. magazine's list of the 5000 fastest-growing companies in America for the sixth consecutive year. In today's evolving digital landscape, businesses rely heavily on technology to drive operations and stay competitive. As a business owner, having a trusted IT partner as your Managed Services Provider (MSP) is more critical than ever.

Continue Reading
Brett Helgeson, CEO & Managing Partner, Adopt Technologies
Brett Helgeson, CEO & Managing Partner, Adopt Technologies
Adopt Technologies Remote Work Flyer/Ad
Adopt Technologies Remote Work Flyer/Ad

Post-pandemic, the rise of AI, the development of quantum computing: the U.S. has witnessed a dramatic shift in work patterns — including managing remote workforces and maintaining company culture and competitiveness in the "new office."

Across the U.S., cloud-based managed service providers (MSP and MSPS) platforms and solutions, like Adopt Technologies, have invested heavily into technology to help clients with their "Virtual Offices."  According to research reported by Forbes in June, 2.7% of full-time employees work remotely, while 28.2% work a hybrid model. By 2025, 32.6 million Americans will work remotely.

More sobering statistics include:

  • 57% of workers would look for a new job if their current company didn't allow remote work
  • 65% report wanting to work remotely full time
  • 35% of employees feel more productive when working fully remote

Challenges to remote working include:

  • Research shows that employers can save $11,000 per employee when switching to remote work
  • 60% of companies use monitoring software to track remote employees
  • 32% of hybrid workers report they would take a pay cut to work remotely full time

"The move to remote work has further validated for so many companies the need to have cloud-based solutions and desktops so their workforce can have access to everything required to perform their roles at a high level, seamlessly, as if they were in their office," said CEO and Managing Partner of Adopt Technologies, Brett Helgeson. He continued stating, "The security capabilities and protections in place for those environments when well managed, supported and maintained, are even more critically important when you introduce the additional vulnerabilities that are exposed as a result of having remote workers."

Adopt Technologies offers experience from a business owner's perspective, proactive IT Management, scalability and flexibility, cost-effective solutions, and strategic guidance. With its culture of continuous improvement, Adopt invests heavily in training staff, enhancing internal systems and processes, being a leader in security services, and increasing the value and ROI on the benefits its clients derive through the services and consultation they leverage Adopt Technologies for. 

Media Contact:
Ashlee Singleton
[email protected]
480-695-2039

SOURCE Adopt Technologies

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.