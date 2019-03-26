Adoption Help: Petcurean's Second Annual "Uplift The Underdog" Contest Expands To Help Even More Deserving Dogs Find Their Fur-Ever Homes

Each year, approximately 3.3 million dogs enter U.S. animal shelters nationwide and nearly 700,000 are euthanized, despite research showing that the majority are healthy and could have been adopted 1 . By inspiring people to focus on the amazing heart and spirit of underdogs, rather than their "so-called imperfections," the "Uplift the Underdog" contest will help these loveable shelter dogs find their forever homes.

This year's contest is an evolution of the company's "Uplift the Underdog" contest held last spring. Rescue groups and shelters are encouraged to enter their most overlooked dogs who fall in one of three categories: those who have medical or physical challenges, those with behavior or emotional issues, or those who are super seniors. The contest is open to all rescues and shelters across the United States and Canada now through April 14, 2019.

"There are so many amazing dogs that are just waiting for their chance to be adopted, but due to stereotypes associated with shelter pets, particularly ones who are not considered 'perfect,' they're overlooked time and time again," said Christine Mallier, PR & Community Relations Manager at Petcurean. "Our hope is that the 'Uplift the Underdog' contest will not only encourage people to adopt these deserving dogs but that it will also raise awareness for the groups that are working so hard to support the displaced animals in their communities."

After completing the online nomination form, six finalists will move to the next round for each of the three categories. Beginning on National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day (April 30), consumers can vote for their favorite dog in each category through Petcurean's website. The dogs in each category that receive the most votes within one week will be named category winners on May 7, 2019.

Prizing details:

5-year supply of Petcurean dog food to each category winner

Adoption fee paid for by Petcurean for any finalist that gets adopted before the end of 2019

1-year supply of Petcurean dog food to any finalist that gets adopted before the end of 2019

500-pound donation of Petcurean pet food to all finalist shelters

Makeover grooming session for all finalists

For more information on Petcurean's "Uplift the Underdog" contest and to enter, visit www.uplifttheunderdog.com. Eligibility restrictions apply. Entry is open now through April 14, 2019.

About Petcurean

Petcurean is a family-owned Canadian company that creates premium-quality pet food recipes; GO! SOLUTIONS™, NOW FRESH®, GATHER® and SPIKE® treats for dogs and cats (and cats and dogs). GO! provides solutions for your pet's unique dietary needs; NOW FRESH offers dry and wet pet food recipes with 100% fresh meat and fresh omega oils; GATHER is crafted from certified and organic ingredients, sustainably produced; and SPIKE lets you reward your dog with treats made using all-natural ingredients. Petcurean pet foods are sold exclusively through pet specialty retailers in Canada, the United States, and more than 30 countries internationally. At Petcurean, with every decision they make and every recipe they create, they put pets first. Please visit www.petcurean.com to learn more.

¹ ASPCA Shelter Intake and Surrender Pet Statistics

SOURCE Petcurean

Related Links

https://www.petcurean.com

