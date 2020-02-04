Adoption of Casepoint eDiscovery Continues to Grow at Record Rates

TYSONS, Va., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Casepoint, a leader in enterprise eDiscovery technology, today announced a series of dramatic growth indicators from 2019 that position the company for further success in 2020. Last year marked the release of a transformative upgrade to Casepoint eDiscovery running on Casepoint Platform. The ensuing growth includes the addition of a number of major clients, a more than quadruple increase in the number of matters running on the company's eDiscovery platform, and a massive expansion of its employee base.

Among the client wins are Vandeventer Black LLP, Larkin Hoffman Attorneys, Spilman Thomas & Battle, and Ryley Carlock & Applewhite. "Casepoint has been a valuable and cost-efficient eDiscovery resource tool for both our attorneys and our clients. The all-inclusive TAR/analytics/AI features, self-service options, user-friendly interface, and experienced project management support are key. In addition, the transparent and competitive pricing model helps us with cost predictability and cost containment for our clients," said Phi Tran, Esq., Director of eDiscovery at Ryley Carlock & Applewhite. Also in 2019, Casepoint was selected in October by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to conduct a cloud-based eDiscovery pilot after undergoing a rigorous multi-step evaluation process. Several of the new clients have elected to standardize on Casepoint eDiscovery across the entire enterprise, which has allowed them to replace multiple tools from other vendors and/or internal tools with Casepoint's integrated solution.

"As soon as we released a transformative upgrade of Casepoint eDiscovery last year, we experienced accelerated growth and quickly began hiring, with a particular focus on the product team," said David Carns, Chief Revenue Officer at Casepoint. "Since then we have added multiple new features and enhancements to the platform, and plan to make additional improvements in the next few months. We are now well-positioned to respond to the rapidly increasing demand for our products and services in the year to come."

At the end of 2019, the number of legal matters running on Casepoint had increased by 453% over 2018. To accommodate this dramatic increase in its business and prepare for additional growth in 2020, Casepoint has been busy expanding its workforce. The company now has a total of 550 employees, up from 370 in July 2019 and 45 in 2015. The product team count currently stands at 320, up from 175 in July and 15 in 2015. The focus on expanding the product team reflects Casepoint's ongoing commitment to continual improvement and rapid responsiveness to client feedback and requests.

"The new numbers and client wins suggest that Casepoint eDiscovery running on Casepoint Platform is quickly becoming the industry standard," said Haresh Bhungalia, Chief Executive Officer at Casepoint. "Many of our customers have switched to Casepoint from Relativity, Recommind, Case Logistix, Ipro Eclipse, Nuix, or other platforms. They made the switch to Casepoint after experiencing our platform's industry-leading speed, its unprecedented flexibility and extensibility, the power of fully integrated AI and the ease of managing the entire eDiscovery process within a single, user-friendly interface."

Now in its twelfth year, Casepoint offers blazing-fast, enterprise-class tools for full-spectrum eDiscovery, including cloud collections, data processing, advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, full-strength review and customizable productions. Casepoint supports workflows across millions of documents, multiple terabytes of data, thousands of legal matters, and unlimited numbers of users.

