Adoption of Crypto Payments Soaring in Bear Market Xion Global Leads with Infrastructure

There is a rise in consumer requests to pay with crypto and merchants are scrambling to find solutions that fit their needs. Xion Global is a multi-chain crypto payment gateway. Making it easy to accept and send crypto payments for a multitude of online businesses and Web3 projects.

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto payments have notoriously not been easy. The tedious process of wallet on ramps, off ramps, lack of infrastructure and support of multiple cryptocurrencies have made adoption a nightmare for main street businesses. However, consumers are requesting crypto payment options and Xion Global, a multi-chain crypto payment gateway makes it easy to accept and send crypto payments and manage the customer journey.

A report from PYMNTS highlighted that more than 75% of consumers in the US want to use crypto as a form of payment in 2022. Deloitte released a complimentary report after surveying 2,000 senior executives at US retail companies and found that 64% of merchants indicated their customers have a significant interest in crypto payment options, and 83% expect interest to grow over the next year.

Merchants look at the benefits of the Xion Global crypto payment gateway which eliminates middle man, significantly cuts transaction costs, with a 1% transaction fee charged to the consumer and they are able easily on-board new customers globally.

It's no longer a question of will cryptocurrency become a form of payment for businesses globally, but when will your favorite brands and businesses accept crypto? And which crypto payment processing solution is best suited for their business? Woefully there is still much to be desired from most crypto payment gateways.

"With requests for crypto payments and major brands entering the Web3 space and metaverses such as Decentraland and Sandbox, we've noticed the infrastructure to support hierarchical crypto payments is non-existent. However, it's essential for the crypto novice to easily go through the on ramp process and for merchants to easily manage the customer journey. Xion integrations are simple and seamless for merchants and consumers to accept and send crypto payments," states Xion Global founder's Ronan and Aeryn Quarmby.

Infrastructure, multi-chain support, multi-party payments, subscription and loyalty programs are imperative capabilities to quench the long-term transactional thirsts of merchants. Crypto enthusiasts expect the same (or better) solutions to spend their crypto. Singapore based, Xion Global boasts the missing ecosystem and unique solution capabilities to complement the increasing requests for merchant led crypto payment processing options.

Xion Global is a one source of truth crypto payments solution that easily integrates into current systems without having to hire a new team of customer service representatives to onboard their consumers.

With continued growth on the horizon in the crypto payments industry Xion Global looks to take a lead with infrastructure and capabilities like loyalty and subscription programs not commonly included in other crypto payment processing solutions.

About Xion Global

Xion Global is a multi-chain Web3 crypto payment gateway. Makin' it easy to accept and send crypto payments, reward customers with cash back and build loyalty. The first of its kind, Xion's payment and rewards solution offers endless payment opportunities for a wide range of online businesses.

More Information http://xion.global

Follow Xion Global on Social Media Twitter | Telegram | Medium | Instagram | Facebook | Youtube | LinkedIn

Join our Discord Server

Media Contact

Evie Phillips

9173365381

[email protected]

SOURCE Xion Global