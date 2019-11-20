Adorama and Nigel Barker Reveal Final Top Photographer Challenge Theme: Storytelling with Video

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adorama, the trusted source for market-leading photo, video, audio, and computer equipment and information, along with internationally renowned photographer and judge from America's Next Top Model, Nigel Barker, today announced the final monthly theme of this year's Top Photographer Challenge (TPC): Storytelling with Video.

Announced in the "The Plot" episode of the series on IGTV, Barker says, "With still photography, we have but one frame to get the story across. With video, you can let the story unfold. It's up to you to capture elements that takes the viewer on a journey. That journey can be real, or it can be fantasy…What is important is that you capture the narrative." The guest expert on the episode, Director, Filmmaker and Cinematographer Taylor Rees, notes, "The essence of a really good story is a human story that you're curious about."

For the final competition, content creators are challenged to share their best one-minute videos to Instagram capturing their best stories. Entrants should tag videos with the hashtags #TopPhotographer and #TPCtheplot, plus @adorama and @nigelbarker for a chance to win a Sony prize package, including the a7III camera and 24-70mm G Master lens, worth more than $5,000.

"Whilst a photograph is an instant in time capturing a fleeting moment, with film and video you have the chance to create a narrative that can tell the whole story," says Nigel Barker. "Our next Top Photographer Challenge is storytelling with video and after the massive success of our previous challenges I can't wait for the photography community to show us how they see the world, because clearly we all have very different perspectives and there's nothing quite like a well told story."

The Storytelling with Video challenge of Top Photographer Challenge is open now through December 20th. Nigel will announce the winner live on Adorama's Instagram on December 23rd at 12 p.m. EST.

"The final challenge is a celebration of the role cinematography and videography play in the digital and social age," said Mary-Irene Marek, Director of Content and Social Media for Adorama. "This is also the last chance for creatives to join the conversation in our inspiring Instagram community and enter to win a top-of-the-line camera package to aid in future content creation."

About Adorama Inc.

Adorama has been serving customers for more than 40 years and has grown from its flagship NYC store to include five successful online retailers: Adorama, Sunny Sports, Leisure Pro, Scuba.com, and PRINTIQUE. Shopping is available online or at the company's storefront in New York City, featuring both Adorama and Leisure Pro showrooms. The company also rents equipment through Adorama Rental Co. in Manhattan and Brooklyn and serves institutions via Adorama Business Solutions. Adorama customers can connect to a network of experts through its interactive blog 42West, through AdoramaTV, social media, and with live online and in-store events.

