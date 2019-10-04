Adorama Announces Top-Rated Online Pro-Quality Photolab AdoramaPix Rebranded As "Printique"

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AdoramaPix, established in 1998 as a pro-quality photo lab by its parent company Adorama, the leading online destination for photography, imaging and consumer electronics, announces a name change to Printique (An Adorama Company), effective immediately. The new name reflects a renewed commitment to providing expert guidance, hands-on care and best-in-class professionally printed products. The company's new web site is printique.com.

The Brooklyn-based lab has been a pioneer in pro-quality online photographic printing for photographers seeking hands-on care, and superior-quality professional photo printing. To fuel its accelerated growth, the company sought a refined, modern name and identity that speaks to its boutique quality and singular focus on superior printed photo products.

"Our new name reflects the evolution of our business," says Jamie Darnow, Chief Executive Officer. "We're excited about launching our new brand identity simultaneously with a smoother digital experience. We're consistently recognized for our best-in-class quality, by both customers and industry trade, so we sought to re-brand in celebration of that quality leadership."

The new Printique website provides an enhanced experience for every photographer, integrating the company's popular desktop editing tools with a new streamlined shopping experience. Along with robust educational content, there are exclusive services for professional photographers and commercial buyers. Photographers can easily upload photos directly from their computer, or import photos from Facebook, Instagram, Flickr, Google Photos, Dropbox, or Amazon Cloud. Once uploaded, Printique offers free, unlimited cloud storage.

Adds Darnow, "We've significantly refined our photo printing expertise and quality over the decades. We're excited about introducing a new acrylic product line in time for the holiday season, showcasing how we blend bespoke practices with state-of-the-art technology. And as Printique, we're as dedicated as ever to consistently exceeding customers' expectations in everything we produce."

About Printique

Printique carries forward a longstanding reputation as a top-rated provider of high-quality photo print products including prints, books, albums and wall decor. The company has been cited for excellence by leading consumer and professional photography journals, from PCWorld Magazine to Consumer Reports, and is noted for consistently superior results, blending traditional photo printing methods; technological innovation; hands-on techniques; expert guidance; high-touch customer service and the highest-quality materials. www.printique.com

About Adorama

Adorama is here to equip your creativity with the ultimate in photo, video, audio, and computer equipment. Shopping is available online or at our two-story store in Chelsea, New York City, and we also offer equipment rental via the Adorama Rental Co. in Manhattan and Brooklyn. Creators are welcome to connect with our experts by visiting our extensive, interactive blog, 42West, and AdoramaTV, where we share news, trends, reviews, tutorials and Adorama Original TV series, plus social media and in-store events. We serve institutions via Adorama Business Solutions, and professional printing and photo gifts are available via Printique.

For more, please contact Irwin at irwinr@adorama.com.

Contact:

Han Ko, hanko@printique.com

Phone: (212) 741-0401 ext. 2631

SOURCE Adorama

Related Links

https://www.adorama.com

