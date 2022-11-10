Adorama Business Solutions Announces Employee Engagement Program for Public and Private Organizations

New Program Unlocks Exclusive Adorama Discounts on Technology and Electronics Products for Enrolled Organization's Employees

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adorama Business Solutions, the premier technology resource for public, private, and federal institutions, announced its new Employee Engagement Program, offering enterprise discounts on technology and electronics products to enrolled organizations' employees. The Adorama Business Solutions Employee Engagement Program is available to all businesses with no set-up costs, membership fees, user limitations, or minimum required spend.

Once a company is onboard, employees simply register online for a free account to unlock immediate access to Adorama's extensive product catalog of more than 250,000 products from over 2,500 brands, and a wide variety of discounts. Additionally, employees are offered free account and tech support from a dedicated account manager.

"In this competitive job market, we're excited to provide organizations with another benefit that they can easily offer employees to increase satisfaction," said Brandon Bove, Director of Corporate Sales at Adorama Business Solutions. "We're proud to bring the savings and perks that were once only available for the organization's technology needs to all individuals for their personal as well as professional use."

Since its inception earlier this year, hundreds of organizations have joined the Employee Engagement Program including Fortune 500 companies in the tech and broadcast spaces, as well as membership organizations such as the California Society of CPAs (CalCPA).

Adorama product inventory spans across a variety of categories including cameras and video cameras, office technology, computers and monitors, virtual reality, drones, wearable technology, home electronics, audio, musical instruments, and more. Products are available from leading brands such as Apple, Canon, DJI, Google, Nikon, Sony, Freefly, Panasonic, HP, Blackmagic, RED, Brinc Drones, HTC, Profoto, Shure, Roland, Pelican, JBL, Varjo, and Xerox.

About Adorama Business Solutions

We listen. We collaborate. We amaze. Adorama Business Solutions helps public, private, and federal institutions communicate more vividly, efficiently and effectively with pioneering technology solutions. You'll work with a dedicated account manager from Day 1, helping you choose the right product solutions from a quarter of a million products for your needs and budget. To get you the gear you need to master your mission, we offer flexible procurement and financing options, plus features that help budget management like an extensive range of used equipment. Through our comprehensive suite of Technical Services, we help you get the most out of your purchases with us. Find out more about the benefits of working with Adorama Business Solutions at www.adorama.com/business.

