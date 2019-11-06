Adorama Inc., Parent Company of Leisure Pro, Acquires Scuba.com

"Scuba.com has been one of the largest sellers of scuba equipment since its inception in 1996," said Michael Amkreutz, CEO of Adorama Inc. "This acquisition allows Adorama to expand its offering to the scuba diving community, providing the best selection of brand name diving essentials and accessories, competitive pricing and, most importantly, a premium customer experience."

The online retail scuba diving equipment industry is growing, representing around 20 percent of total sales in 2018. With the acquisition of Scuba.com, coupled with Leisure Pro's number one ranking in the space, Adorama is well positioned to benefit from this growing trend with the goal to deliver the best brands and the most competitive pricing on equipment and accessories in the market.

In addition to Leisure Pro, Adorama Inc. is the parent company for three other highly successful online retailers: Sunny Sports, offering backpacking, camping, hiking and climbing goods, Adorama, a leader in photo, video, audio and computer equipment, and PRINTIQUE, which specializes in high-quality professional printing and photo gifts.

The acquisition of Scuba.com closed October 25, 2019. Financial terms were not disclosed.

