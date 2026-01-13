NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adorama has been included in Newsweek's list of America's Best Customer Service 2026. This prestigious award is presented in collaboration with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on Oct. 29, 2025, and can currently be viewed on the Newsweek website.

Adorama Included in Newsweek’s America’s Best Customer Service 2026 List

The America's Best Customer Service 2026 award list identified the top 730 companies across 166 categories from the results of an independent survey of participants who have either made purchases, used services, or gathered information about products or services in the past three years. In total, over 200,000 evaluations were collected.

The survey was conducted on retailers and service providers from 166 categories, providing results for a broad spectrum of customer experiences in traditional retail, online, and service segments. Being included in this list solidifies Adorama's commitment to customer service.

The final assessment and rankings were based on the Likelihood of Recommendation, Quality of Communication, Professional Competence, Range of Services, Customer Focus, and Accessibility.

"We're honored to be recognized on Newsweek's America's Best Customer Service 2026 list as it reinforces our mission of equipping creators with the tools, expertise, and support they need to bring their vision to life," said Yoav Shargil, Chief Marketing Officer. "This recognition validates the passion and dedication of our entire team, and underscores our ongoing commitment to innovation and personalized service for every customer."

About Adorama Inc.:

Adorama is a leading photography, video, audio, drone, and computer retailer, serving customers for over 50 years. Adorama has grown from its flagship NYC store to include four successful online retailers: Adorama, SunnySports, Scuba.com, and Printique. More than a camera store, Adorama works with creators throughout their journey, providing new, used and rental gear, education, and professional services.

About Statista:

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, business-relevant data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

SOURCE Adorama