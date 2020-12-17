Adorama Music Debuts Original Video Series "AMPLIFIED" and "AMPLIFIED: Behind the Music"

"Adorama Music is proud to present the AMPLIFIED original series to showcase some of today's most inspirational up-and-coming musicians," said Mary-Irene Marek, Director of Content and Executive Producer of Adorama Music. "Through the series, we hope to encourage aspiring musicians to explore their own creative paths and introduce them to the equipment and tools needed to achieve their dreams."

As part of the AMPLIFIED series, Adorama Music this week debuted the world premiere of an original song by The Other Favorites titled, "Have Mercy."

"Have Mercy is a coming-of-age song about practicing kindness for yourself while simultaneously accepting your impact, positive and negative, on others," said Josh Turner of The Other Favorites. "We were excited to record this tune as part of the AMPLIFIED series, because the production value really allows the subtleties of the song to shine. The team was efficient and fun to work with, and we were frankly thrilled to be able to record somewhere other than our apartments, which has been hard this year. As artists who are as much YouTubers as we are musicians, Adorama felt like a natural partnership, especially now that they carry instruments. It's become a one-stop shop. We're proud to partner with Adorama and AMPLIFIED to debut Have Mercy."

