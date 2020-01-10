Adorama Production "U Shoot Videos?" Named a Vimeo Top Ten Video for 2019

Adorama partnered with Morgan Cooper, a filmmaker known for his viral Fresh Prince of Bel Air video , as part of a commitment to connect with the people using the tools they sell. "U Shoot Videos?" is an homage to Cooper's personal experience in content creation that explores the world of indie filmmaking, featuring the Adorama products used by millions of creative professionals.

"We were thrilled to work with Morgan Cooper in his creative journey of developing 'U Shoot Videos?' and we are pleased to see the film receive well-deserved recognition from Vimeo," said Jacob Waldner, director of advertising and brand partnerships at Adorama. "Adorama aims to empower content creators, so it was an easy decision for us to support Morgan in sharing his filmmaking story, which we hope will inspire others within the creative community."

The impetus of the partnership was Cooper meeting Adorama executive Jacob Waldner through Adorama's expanding educational initiatives, which span across photo, video, and audio capabilities. Upon learning about Cooper's storyline of an aspiring filmmaker, Adorama was eager to produce and provide equipment for the film because of how well it aligns with the company's mission of empowering creatives.

In addition to the "U Shoot Videos?" film, Adorama released a behind the scenes video on AdoramaTV in which Cooper and his team discuss the film's four-day shooting process on location in Kansas City, Missouri.

