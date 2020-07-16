Adorama Releases "Inside Beauty and Fashion Photography" Series with Lindsay Adler

"To be a successful fashion photographer you have to be creative, be a master of your craft and to understand the industry," said Mary-Irene Marek, Director of Content and Social Media for Adorama. "We're excited to bring our followers a series that will help them do just that by learning from one of the best, Lindsay Adler."

In the first episode, "Tips for Your First Fashion Editorial," Adler shares insights on what it takes to conceptualize, plan and execute a successful fashion editorial, while giving a peek behind the scenes of her own thematic shoot. Viewers will learn about creating a concept, mood boards, gathering a creative team, and creating a cohesive visual story.

"Adorama's motto is 'Equip Your Creativity,' and they equip photographers with more than just the latest gear, they also equip them with knowledge," said photographer Lindsay Adler. "I have loved being a partner with Adorama because they truly value education and empowering their customers. The team I work with are always super excited to create and share - they love helping photographers to succeed."

"I think this series is a great fit for AdoramaTV because they already share a lot of great content for the essentials of lighting and photography, as well as a ton of education for portrait photographers," Adler continued. "There is certainly a large audience of creatives inspired by the elegant and impactful visuals of the fashion industry, and so this is a great opportunity to provide these creatives insights into this highly creative and extremely competitive world!"

Products used in the first episode include the new Canon R5, Canon RF 24-105, Profoto D1, Profoto D2, Profoto 5 Degree Grid, Profoto 10 Degree Grid, and Profoto Large Umbrella Diffuser.

New episodes of "Inside Beauty and Fashion Photography with Lindsay Adler" will be released every other Wednesday at 10AM ET. To watch and subscribe to AdoramaTV, visit www.youtube.com/adoramaTV.

About Adorama Inc.

Adorama has been serving customers for more than 40 years and has grown from its flagship NYC store to include five successful online retailers: Adorama, Sunny Sports, Leisure Pro, Scuba.com, and PRINTIQUE. Shopping is available online or at the company's storefront in New York City, featuring both Adorama and Leisure Pro showrooms. The company also rents equipment through Adorama Rental Co. in Manhattan and Brooklyn and serves institutions via Adorama Business Solutions. Adorama customers can connect to a network of experts through its interactive blog 42West, through AdoramaTV, social media, and with live online and in-store events.

