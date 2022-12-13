Adorama Rental Company Introduces the ARC Cinema FlyLite Solution: A Portable, Multi-Camera Flypack Kit

ARC Expands Rental Offerings with Customizable, Lightweight Solution for Broadcast Cinema Industry

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adorama Rental Company (ARC), a leading equipment rental house for high-end digital cinematography based in New York City, today announced an all-new rental solution for broadcast cinema: the ARC Cinema FlyLite, a lightweight and dynamic multi-camera flypack. Powered by the new Silverback-VB, the ARC FlyLite is a customizable and modular solution, fully capable of max performance required for broadcast cinema workflows. Whether it's the main component of the camera build or a mobile add-on to an existing build, the ARC FlyLite can take center stage or play a complementary role in any cinematic multi-camera production.

Catering to the industry's shift towards leveraging digital cinema technologies for live performances and multi-camera shows, the ARC FlyLite provides a lightweight and portable cinema solution ideal for traveling to show sites. Unlike traditional broadcast cinema kits, the ARC Flylite can be easily shipped via standard methods and safely and easily as commercial airline cargo. Additionally, the kit allows for easy integration with standard multi-camera necessities like LTC, Tri-level sync, video distribution and communication, lens control, and camera CCU for cinematographers and camera engineers to take control of signal chain and maintain a consistent interconnection between trucks, studios, and venue infrastructure.

"Conceived from real challenges on set, we saw an opportunity to provide a solution in the marketplace that did not exist before," said Mike Nichols, VP of Sales and Marketing for Adorama Rental Company. "ARC's FlyLite solution transforms how we think about live multi-camera workflows and bridges the gap between broadcast engineers and cinematographers, enabling them to shift seamlessly to cinema-style cameras while maintaining broadcast infrastructure."

ARC FlyLite Solution Features include:

Modular Design: The FlyLite is powered by a Silverback-VB that maintains a compact size and mimics traditional broadcast workflow.

New Small Footprint Base Station: The Silverback-VB system uses a 1RU half rack width enclosure, reducing rack space requirements and shipping costs for flypacks and rentals. Status LEDs on the front panel provide peace of mind that signals are flowing.

Grab & Go: The FlyLite is completely scalable, in base configurations of 4 Camera Chains per Rack. The fully loaded rack weighs around 70lbs and comes in a rugged, ready-to-fly case that can withstand typical FAA handling. Rear I/O panels easily open to double-check camera connections.

Easy Integration: Easily shift to cinema-style cameras while maintaining broadcast infrastructure. While the Silverback-VB sends signals via fiber back to the control room, the FlyLite will also provide a setup that mirrors the traditional broadcast CCU.

About Adorama Rental Company

Adorama Rental Company is a leading equipment rental house for high-end digital cinematography, providing the creative community with the tools and services to achieve excellence. With two premier locations in New York City spanning over 25,000 square feet, Adorama Rental Co. offers a full-service rental experience with technical support across a deep catalogue of imaging technology that includes the latest cinema cameras and lenses, grip & electric, lighting, audio, monitors, and more. ARC is a subsidiary of Adorama Inc., that owns four additional commerce brands: Adorama , SunnySports , Scuba.com , and Printique

