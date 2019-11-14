Adorama Welcomes Matthew Eberhart as Chief Marketing Officer

"We are very pleased to add Matthew to the Adorama team as our marketing lead," said Michael Amkreutz, Chief Executive Officer, Adorama. "Matthew has successfully led digital, retail, creative, and performance teams across multiple industries. His dynamic background makes him well-suited to drive our brand activity forward, and we are confident in Matthew's ability to produce results that align with Adorama's strategic business plan."

Eberhart's experience ranges from driving global rebrands and campaign development to stewarding analytical, P&L-driven marketing groups for both multi-billion-dollar brands and growth-stage businesses. Most recently, Eberhart served as Head of Brand Marketing for Amazon Fashion where he drove the development, and growth of Amazon's Private Brands portfolio.

"Adorama has a remarkable history of helping creators tell their stories," said Eberhart. "I'm inspired by the work our customers produce and I am thrilled to be able to help them bring their creativity to life."

About Adorama Inc.

Adorama has been serving customers for more than 40 years and has grown from its flagship NYC store to include five successful online retailers: Adorama, Sunny Sports, Leisure Pro, Scuba.com, and PRINTIQUE. Shopping is available online or at the company's storefront in New York City, featuring both Adorama and Leisure Pro showrooms. The company also rents equipment through Adorama Rental Co. in Manhattan and Brooklyn and serves institutions via Adorama Business Solutions. Adorama customers can connect to a network of experts through its interactive blog 42West, through AdoramaTV, social media, and with live online and in-store events.

