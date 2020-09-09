AdoramaTV Achieves 1 Million Subscriber Milestone

Over the past 10 years, the YouTube channel has created more than 3,500 videos, reaching over 141 million views, 8.6 million hours of watch time, and over 11,000 hours of production time. The channel has over a dozen hosts that share their knowledge, experience and tips, and has featured collaborations with world renowned creatives such as Nigel Barker, Renan Ozturk, Mark Wallace, and more.

"We are so grateful to our 1 million subscribers and loyal viewers who make up the AdoramaTV community. We truly could not have achieved this milestone without their support," said Mary-Irene Marek, Director of Content and Executive Producer of AdoramaTV. "We have always strived to provide our viewers with the tools and inspiration they need to explore their own creative directions. Moving forward, subscribers can expect to see educational content and the latest product news and reviews for photography, video and audio, plus music, gaming, smart tech and more."

To celebrate the milestone and reward AdoramaTV's community of viewers, the channel is hosting a $1,000 Adorama gift card giveaway to five lucky subscribers. Additional giveaways will continue in celebration through the end of the year.

For more information on Adorama, visit www.adorama.com and subscribe to AdoramaTV at YouTube.com/Adorama.

