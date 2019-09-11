Adore Me Hosts First New York Fashion Week Events

Adore Me hosted a gifting suite at the James Hotel in SoHo. Models, bloggers and influencers of every size were invited to preview Adore Me's tranquil fall collection while overlooking downtown Manhattan. The guests were introduced to the newest collection of blue and green lingerie and sleepwear that will welcome the Adore Me customer to the fall season. This cozy, chic collection is available in our full-size range, XS-4X, as well as items exclusively made for our plus size customers.

The Adore Me NYFW dinner, hosted by Adore Me's CEO Morgan Hermand-Waiche, took place near the heart of Fashion week - Gitano's Love Garden in SoHo. Attendees included YouTuber Tana Mongeau, Plus size Models Stephanie Rosa, Sarina Nowak and celebrity stylist Tyler Lambert.

Morgan Hermand-Waiche, Adore Me Founder & CEO, states: "We are so excited to host our first NYFW events, right near the heart of NYFW in SoHo. Our commitment for inclusivity was at the heart of our events as many fashion brands still exclude so many women from their collections with their limited size range. We couldn't be happier to be one of the few brands proudly presenting our collection for all sizes."

Adore Me is a lingerie e-commerce company based in NYC with +200 employees across the U.S. and Europe. The company was started by Morgan Hermand-Waiche in his days as an MBA student at Harvard Business School. Adore Me offers designer, fast-fashion, affordable, and inclusive intimates. The company has established a strong customer base of over 11M women, predominately urban millennials, and 80% of its traffic comes from mobile.

