Adore Me introduces Joyja - an ultra-inclusive brand of period panties

By being ahead of the curve with plus-size lingerie online, the Adore Me brand has gained a reputation as a disruptive pacesetter in e-commerce lingerie. Over the past 8 years, Adore Me has grown to become a successful business model with over 12 million loyal customers and an annual revenue of over triple digit millions in revenue. With the launch of Joyja menstruation products, Adore Me is now venturing into Femtech wearables.

In line with Adore Me's prioritization of inclusivity, Joyja is similarly accessible to all with sizes from XS-4X. Joyja panties look and feel like real underwear but absorb up to 2 tampons' worth. They're machine-washable, reusable, simple to care for, and come in a variety of styles and colors.

With the tagline "The Happy Period Panties," Joyja wants to bring more joy to "that time of the month" with bright colors, quirky prints, easy usage, and a significantly lower environmental impact than plastic tampons and pads. The happiness statement penetrates deeper in the brand values of Joyja; the brand will work to improve access of period products for menstruating people in the US living below the poverty line through affordable pricing ($20 a pair) and by product donations. For every pair of panties purchased, Adore Me will donate a pair to someone in need within the U.S. through distribution partners like Girls Inc. and Los Angeles LGBT Center.

Chloe Chanudet, Adore Me Executive VP, states: "We hope that women everywhere will eventually be able to more easily manage their periods with accessible, cost-effective products, and that consumers can feel encouraged and empowered to continue giving back to women in need and choosing socially responsible brands."

