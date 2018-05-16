Adore Me Listed on Internet Retailer Top 500 Among Largest Online Retailers Selling in the U.S.

Internet Retailer compiles the most complete ranking of the Top 500 retailers selling in North America, ranked by web sales. Their research team spends the prior year analyzing key trends in the industry and website traffic data to identify all the significant e-retail websites selling to North American consumers. The retailers ranked in the 2018 Internet Retailer Top 500 accounted for roughly 72% of the 2017 online retail sales in the United States, and thus provide valuable insights into what's driving this consistent growth in online shopping.

Adore Me has experienced exponential year-on-year growth since its inception – with revenues skyrocketing from $1M in 2012 to over $100M in 2017. Founded only 6 years ago, the inclusive intimates brand ranks on the list for the second time – a rare accomplishment marking a sustainable growth.

Morgan Hermand-Waiche, Adore Me founder & CEO: "I'm extremely excited to be part of the Internet Retailer Top 500 list, it means a lot to have Adore Me among the key players shaping the U.S. e-commerce industry. We have big plans for the future, and I hope to see Adore Me on the list again next year."

About Adore Me

Adore Me is a lingerie e-commerce company based in NYC with 150 employees across the U.S. and Europe. The company was started by Morgan Hermand-Waiche in his days as an MBA student at Harvard Business School. Adore Me offers designer, fast-fashion, affordable and inclusive intimates. Adore Me has been celebrated by the press as one of the fastest-growing companies in New York - ranked three times on Crain's Fast 50 list and ranked as #55 on Silicon Alley 2015 Top 100. Adore Me has also been highlighted as one of the fastest-growing retailers in the U.S. - ranked three times on the Inc. 500 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, including the #2 fastest growing retail company in the U.S. in 2015.

Related Links

