Adore Me participates in WorldPride 2019 and launches its "Adore Me Adores You" Campaign

Well-known for its inclusive size range, Adore Me is demonstrating its support for the LGBTQ+ community with its new campaign, aiming to stand up for acceptance and inclusion in the lingerie industry. With the leading lingerie behemoth in the U.S. failing to adequately represent diversity in the industry, including the representation of the transgender community, the "Adore Me Adores You" campaign is features transgender activist, author, digital creator and model Gigi Gorgeous. The campaign will lift stories from the Adore Me team on topics of diversity and inclusion, and also encourage the community to share their stories through the hashtag #AdoreMeAdoresYou.

The campaign will benefit the Trans Wellness Center, which provides comprehensive services, resources, and programs for the health, wellness and community connections of transgender and nonbinary people.

Morgan Hermand-Waiche, Adore Me Founder & CEO, states: "We are proud to support the WorldPride celebrations and march for equality. Our commitment for inclusivity goes beyond sizing of our product; we take pride in fostering a culture built on inclusivity everywhere. We're also excited to be partnering with Gigi Gorgeous, someone we greatly admire for bravely documenting her transition in front of her legions of fans—including millions of YouTube subscribers—and has used her celebrity status and platform to bring visibility to trans rights."

About Adore Me

Adore Me is a lingerie e-commerce company based in NYC with +200 employees across the U.S. and Europe. The company was started by Morgan Hermand-Waiche in his days as an MBA student at Harvard Business School. Adore Me offers designer, fast-fashion, affordable, and inclusive intimates. The company has established a strong customer base of over 11M women, predominately urban millennials, and 80% of its traffic comes from mobile.

MEDIA CONTACT

Iris Voltaire

Business & Brand Development

iris@adoreme.com

SOURCE Adore Me

Related Links

http://www.adoreme.com

