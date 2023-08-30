Adore Me Taps Duet AI in Google Workspace to Supercharge Collaboration

30 Aug, 2023

The thriving, direct-to-consumer brand uses generative AI to improve customer experiences, create production-worthy marketing materials, and speed up innovation

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud today announced that Adore Me, a leading direct-to-consumer lingerie company owned by Victoria's Secret & Co., has rolled out Duet AI in Google Workspace as a part of a trusted tester program that gives employees early access to test and share feedback on Duet AI. Now generally available to organizations everywhere, Duet AI enables a powerful new way of working, helping users write, visualize, organize, and connect more meaningfully. With Duet AI, generative AI is embedded across the communication and collaboration apps that more than 3 billion users and 10 million paying customers love, including Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Meet, and more.

In 2013, Adore Me became the first to push for inclusive sizing in the lingerie industry, increasing the complexity of its logistics by stocking a wide range of sizes and products. In 2017, it launched a wholly owned logistics center and pioneered a try-at-home shopping service. As a longtime Workspace customer, Adore Me's more than 550 global employees already rely on products like Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides every day. Now, many of them are testing Duet AI in Workspace to collaborate and co-create in new ways, such as quickly creating production-worthy marketing copy and developing outlines for upcoming campaigns—giving teams more time to focus on the creativity and innovation that's core to Adore Me's business. 

"Google Workspace is integral to life at Adore Me as computers or desks," said Ranjan Roy, VP of Strategy at Adore Me. "Being able to collaborate asynchronously via Google Slides, Docs, and Sheets is foundational to our ability to communicate with customers and our overall success as a distributed, data-driven company. Now, Duet AI for Google Workspace is presenting the next generation of opportunities for our teams to work even more effectively." 

"We've been a proud partner in Adore Me's technology journey for the past 10 years," says Robert Frati, VP and GM of global go-to-market and field operations, Google Workspace. "It's been exciting to see all of the ways Adore Me has already deployed Duet AI for its employees around the globe. We look forward to supporting its teams as they continue exploring the many ways Duet AI can transform the way they work."

Ranjan Roy, VP of Strategy at Adore Me, will share more about Adore Me's use of Duet AI and the company's AI strategy in an upcoming panel on August 30 at Next '23, Google Cloud's flagship event. Register for the complimentary Cloud Next '23 Digital Pass today to get access to the latest content and insights in Cloud technology.

Duet AI works alongside the tools you already use, and it's easy to get started, even if you're using another productivity solution. Try out this new way of working today with a no-cost trial.

