Adore Me Wins 2018 Customer Engagement Award for Mobile Strategies

Adore Me is at the forefront of using technology for customer engagement purposes and has introduced several new initiatives recently. One example is Adore Me's adaptation to use AI technology to automate customer marketing efforts. Also, as of November 2017, Adore Me was one of the first companies in the world to offer customer support through the Facebook chat, allowing all customers to chat directly with the company through the Facebook chat.

Morgan Hermand-Waiche, Adore Me founder & CEO: "It's great to see that our new mobile strategies within customer engagement are being recognized and awarded with such appreciation. We will continue to work on creating a seamless experience for our customers by innovating this space – I look forward to exploring the full breadth of AI, and what machine learning & automation can do for the brand."

Adore Me is a lingerie e-commerce company based in NYC with 150 employees across the U.S. and Europe. The company was started by Morgan Hermand-Waiche in his days as an MBA student at Harvard Business School. Adore Me offers designer, fast-fashion, affordable and inclusive intimates. The company has established a strong customer base of over 11M women, predominately urban millennials, and 80% of its traffic comes from mobile. Adore Me has been celebrated by the press as one of the fastest-growing companies in New York - ranked three times on Crain's Fast 50 list and ranked as #55 on Silicon Alley 2015 Top 100. Adore Me has also been highlighted as one of the fastest-growing retailers in the U.S. - ranked three times on the Inc. 500 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, including the #2 fastest growing retail company in the U.S. in 2015.

