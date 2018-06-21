Adore Me Wins CCW Excellence Award

The CCW Excellence Awards honor, recognize and promote individuals and teams who have made a commitment to driving superior customer contact and CX performance. The awards are dedicated to recognizing world-class thinking, creativity and execution across the full spectrum of contact center functions.

The Best in Class Omnichannel Experience category is awarded to the customer contact organization driving a truly frictionless customer experience. The selected organization allows their customers to work within their preferred channel at their convenience in a seamless manner.

Adore Me's VP of Customer Engagement, Nicolas Capuono, was honored with the Best in Class Omnichannel Experience award during Tuesday's award ceremony at The Mirage in Las Vegas.

Nicolas Capuono, Adore Me VP of Customer Engagement: "We're very excited to be recognized as a 2018 CCW Award winner for our tactile customer relationship practices. Since inception, we've focused on providing a customer-centric experience – therefore, being awarded in the Best in Class Omnichannel Experience Award means a lot to me and my team."

About Adore Me

Adore Me is a lingerie e-commerce company based in NYC with 150 employees across the U.S. and Europe. The company was started by Morgan Hermand-Waiche in his days as an MBA student at Harvard Business School. Adore Me offers designer, fast-fashion, affordable and inclusive intimates. The company has established a strong customer base of over 11M women, predominately urban millennials, and 80% of its traffic comes from mobile. Adore Me has been celebrated by the press as one of the fastest-growing companies in New York - ranked three times on Crain's Fast 50 list and ranked as #55 on Silicon Alley 2015 Top 100. Adore Me has also been highlighted as one of the fastest-growing retailers in the U.S. - ranked three times on the Inc. 500 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, including the #2 fastest growing retail company in the U.S. in 2015.

