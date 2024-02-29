Adoreboard's AI-Powered Predictive Insights Enhances Employee Experience for Workvivo

CORK, Ireland, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workvivo, a Zoom company, is enabling world-leading brands to quantify employee trust and improve retention by using Artificial Intelligence through predictive insights platform Adoreboard, it was announced today.

Adoreboard, a Gartner Cool Vendor, will support Workvivo's existing listening and insights capabilities to deliver actionable insights by measuring levels of emotional intensity in text feedback collected through Workvivo pulse surveys.

The AI platform has been used as part of the Workvivo Boost Program which is an all-star team of industry experts from the world of Employee Engagement & Internal Communications who partner with customers to elevate aspects of their employee experience such as strategy, content and culture.

Colum Nugent, Head of Professional Services said that the new initiative will benefit customers by going beyond employee statistics to understand what really drives employee retention.

"When it comes to employee listening, we use the AI from Adoreboard to collate huge amounts of feedback responses and interpret the emotion behind each answer quickly.

Adoreboard shows us exactly how people are feeling and even goes a layer deeper by surfacing the prominent themes that will have the biggest impact on employee retention. Ultimately, we've seen that using insights surfaced by Adoreboard has had a massive impact on increasing employee satisfaction."

Workvivo has observed between a 5% - 8% increase in employee engagement from customers who have deployed the Adoreboard platform to complement their employee listening strategy over a 14-month period.

Chris Johnston Chief Executive of Adoreboard, said:

"Workvivo is a leader in driving employee engagement. Combining their existing listening practices with the power of Adoreboard's executive-ready insights has the potential to deliver next-level employee engagement."

The ability to measure employee Trust has come under the spotlight after new research reveals a 'trust deficit' with Trust in Fortune 100 employers falling by 10% post-COVID.

Data scientists at Adoreboard conducted the study across 750,000 online employee reviews of Fortune 100 firms across a 45-month period. The research found that the rally call to 'return to the office' has been met with a collective groan with 5% of employees expressing sadness at the prospect. In stark contrast, the 'pandemic dividend' of improved work-life balance has increased employee Trust by 12%

Internal communication has emerged as one of the casualties post-COVID with a 17% increase in negative emotions such as anger and fear. Stress and burnout have increased negative emotions towards employers by 15% since the end of COVID with more employees expressing it as a key concern. Whilst 18% of employees cite poor management fuelling a 7% increase in anger compared to during COVID.

Adoreboard is used by some of the world's most well-known brands including Procter and Gamble, Allstate, and Amazon to analyse employee data and uncover insights which help to improve employee experiences.

About Adoreboard

Adoreboard is a leading text analytics SaaS platform for customer and employee experience management.

Through automatic theme generation and in-depth emotion analysis, Adoreboard's platform can quantify customer or employee trust and recommend the next best actions for a company looking to drive satisfaction metrics like NPS. Adoreboard can correlate the resolution of certain issues to tangible business value.

Originating as a spinout from Queen's University, Belfast, their experience management experts provide companies with AI-generated emotion analytics to assist them in building trust among customers and employees.

Adoreboard's customers include Amazon, Allstate, and P&G. Furthermore, Allstate Insurance experienced a 16.6% improvement in customer satisfaction since using the Adoreboard platform.

To learn more, visit https://adoreboard.com/

About Workvivo (a Zoom company)

Workvivo is an employee experience platform (EXP) that simplifies communication and increases engagement by empowering employees to be heard and helping everyone feel included, no matter where they work.

The platform unifies employee communications, engagement, intranet, and measurement features into one modern employee app that captures the heartbeat of the organisation and brings its culture to life.

Founded in 2017, Workvivo has seen momentous growth, which led to its acquisition by Zoom in 2023. Workvivo powers the employee experience at companies all over the world across all industries, including Amazon, Motherson, White Castle, Bupa, and Ryanair. Workvivo regularly tops software review sites, including Gartner Digital, with a #1 spot on G2 for internal communications, intranet, and engagement tool categories. For more information, visit www.workvivo.com.

SOURCE Adoreboard