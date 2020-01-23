ADP Achieves a Perfect Score in Workplace Equality for 11th Straight Year

ROSELAND, N.J., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP, a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, received a 100 percent rating in the 2020 Human Rights Campaign Foundation's (HRC) Corporate Equality Index (CEI), earning the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality. This marks the 11th consecutive year ADP has earned a perfect score in the HRC CEI.

The 2020 CEI evaluates LGBTQ-related policies and practices including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs, and public engagement with the LGBTQ community. This year, ADP was once again recognized by the HRC as a preeminent employer for its commitment to workplace equality and its ability to offer safe and fair working environments for employees of every sexual orientation, gender identity and expression. In all criteria for the 2020 CEI, ADP received the highest possible rating.

"Creating a better world of work where everyone feels engaged and empowered to achieve their full potential is core to our purpose at ADP," said Aisha Thomas-Petit, chief diversity, inclusion and corporate social responsibility officer of ADP. "We believe an engaged, inclusive and diverse workforce attracts top talent, galvanizes our creativity, drives innovation and leads to better products and services. We are extremely proud to see that our efforts have earned a perfect score on the 2020 CEI."

"The impact of the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index over its 18-year history is profound. In this time, the corporate community has worked with us to adopt LGBTQ-inclusive policies, practices and benefits, establishing the Corporate Equality Index as a primary driving force for LGBTQ workplace inclusion in America and across the globe," said HRC President Alphonso David. "These companies know that protecting their LGBTQ employees and customers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do -- it is also the best business decision. In addition, many of these leaders are also advocating for the LGBTQ community and equality under the law in the public square. From supporting LGBTQ civil rights protections in the U.S. through HRC's Business Coalition for the Equality Act, to featuring transgender and non-binary people in an ad in Argentina, to advocating for marriage equality in Taiwan -- businesses understand their LGBTQ employees and customers deserve to be seen, valued and respected not only at work, but in every aspect of daily life."

Added Thomas-Petit, "This recognition only encourages us to remain as committed as ever to championing workplace equality. Actions speak louder than words, and we remain steadfast in our efforts to create a better, more just world of work."

The announcement comes on the heels of ADP's inclusion in Bloomberg's 2020 Gender Equality Index (GEI), a global study on gender equality examining data on 325 companies across 42 countries and regions.

For more information on the 2020 Corporate Equality Index, or to download a free copy of the report, visit www.hrc.org/cei. To learn more about ADP's commitment to corporate social responsibility, visit http://sustainability.adp.com/.

About Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP)

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com

