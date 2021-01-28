ADP Achieves its 12th Perfect Score in Workplace Equality

The 2021 CEI evaluates LGBTQ-related policies and practices including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs, and public engagement with the LGBTQ community. This year, ADP was once again recognized by the HRC as a preeminent employer for its commitment to workplace equality and its ability to offer safe and fair working environments for employees of every sexual orientation, gender identity and expression. In all criteria for the 2021 CEI, ADP received the highest possible rating.

"In order to create a world where everyone can thrive, we need to build workplaces that encourage people to be their true authentic selves," said Bob Lockett, chief diversity and talent officer at ADP. "That means embracing people for who they are and celebrating the diverse perspectives that drive performance and innovation. It's only when people feel a sense of belonging that they can realize their full potential. We are honored to again be recognized for building such a culture at ADP."

"From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality," said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign President. "This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do—but the best business decision."

ADP embraces all forms of gender identity and expression, race, ethnicity, nationality, age, sexual orientation, veteran and disability status. Since 2017, ADP President and CEO Carlos Rodriguez has been a signatory of the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion Pledge, which demonstrates leadership's dedication to advancing diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Additionally, ADP's PRIDE business resource group supports and champions LGBTQ+ associates, and the company provides benefits that are all-inclusive and awarded to any domestic partner, a major milestone development in 2019.

To disrupt bias and drive inclusion, ADP has trained its executives and over 800 hiring leaders in the U.S. on unconscious bias, with plans to expand across the enterprise in 2021. In addition, training on inclusive leadership and allyship was provided to 480 leaders. ADP also launched Hiring for Success, a new training course designed to teach managers how to interview the right way, reinforcing the messages of unconscious bias training, and implemented diverse interview panels and diverse slates to minimize bias and systemic barriers for historically marginalized or underrepresented groups, including LGBTQ+.

For more information on the 2021 Corporate Equality Index, or to download a free copy of the report, visit www.hrc.org/cei. To learn more about ADP's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, view the company's latest Global Corporate Social Responsibility Report: http://sustainability.adp.com/.

About Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP)

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People, are trademarks of ADP, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright © 2021 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE ADP, Inc.

Related Links

www.adp.com

