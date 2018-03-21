ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference

Each year during the event's closing ceremony, ADP honors a select group of large employers who have produced strong results and are driving innovation by implementing HCM solutions that support the HR and payroll needs of their organizations. The awards highlight the importance of strategy, global leadership, innovation, early adoption and partnership.

"I want to extend my congratulations to this year's outstanding award winners," said Debbie Dyson, president of National Account Services and Client Experience at ADP. "Each has demonstrated how HR leaders can drive business impact and inspire their organization's future by embracing HCM tools that are mobile, personalized and help to unify their workforce data. We are proud to be their HCM partner and help them increase agility, boost productivity and develop new ways to accomplish work in the years to come."

ADP selected the winners with input from independent industry experts, who provided an objective analysis of best practices and HCM technologies. The 2018 honorees are:

Strategic HCM Award Winner: Central Bancompany

This award honors an organization that successfully integrated ADP solutions or services into core strategic HCM initiatives to improve efficiencies and save resources, money and/or time. Central Bancompany, a community-based bank based in Missouri, is using benchmarking and analytics powered by the ADP DataCloud to gain insights to make better business decisions. By using ADP DataCloud, the company has achieved greater visibility and insight to manage its overtime expenses and pay equity across multiple locations. HR has also saved time and gained peace of mind around compliance by implementing ADP Total Reward statements.

Global Leadership Award Winner: Pfizer

This award recognizes an organization that has a global footprint and demonstrated HCM leadership by leveraging technology and processes. In doing so, the recipient of this award has helped to address the unique challenges of an international workforce, such as having diverse workforce cultures in numerous geographies, varying regulatory and compliance rules, and multiple technology platforms. Pfizer, one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies, has transformed its global payroll processes by implementing GlobalView® and Streamline®. As a result, the company has realized cost savings by reducing the number of disparate payroll systems and enabling seamless integration across all regions, helping to maintain data integrity and quality payroll processing.

Innovation at Work Award: GBW Railcar Services, LLC

This honor goes to an organization that has demonstrated a commitment to driving innovation within their workplace, department or organization. Specifically, it recognizes creative thinking as it relates to new or improved technologies, policies and procedures, and employee engagement strategies. GBW Railcar Services, one of the largest independent railcar repair networks in North America, has driven extremely high adoption of MyADP, ADP onboarding and the ADP mobile app for its more than 1,500 associates who work primarily in the field and not at a desktop. The company has been an early adopter of new ADP technology and services and is always willing to test new ADP products and provide feedback.

Pioneer Award: Ally Financial, Inc.

This award honors an organization that has been an early adopter of a new ADP solution, as well as a sounding board to help enhance and improve the solution for the industry. Financial services provider, Ally Financial, was the first client to use ADP business process outsourcing (BPO) on the ADP Vantage HCM® platform. By relying on ADP to support its HR functions, Ally Financial has been able to maximize deliverables to employees helping to attract talent, develop associates and create high levels of retention. With the help of ADP, Ally Financial recently launched a new "Career Tools" site that integrates ADP Career Development and Learning Management with its intranet and the company has shortened its compensation planning cycle.

Platinum Partnership Award: Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

This award showcases an organization that went above and beyond to support ADP and the industry to advance HCM strategy by participating in user groups and/or focus groups and acting as a reference. Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts relies on ADP to serve the payroll and workforce management needs of its more than 16,000 employees in the U.S. and Canada. Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts has been an early adopter of multiple ADP solutions and uses its HCM technology to minimize the transactional pieces of payroll and workforce management so it can focus more on transformative areas such as managing talent and enhancing the employee experience.

