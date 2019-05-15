ADP Appoints Francine S. Katsoudas to Board of Directors

ROSELAND, N.J., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP (NASDAQ: ADP) announced today that Francine S. Katsoudas has been appointed to the Board of Directors, effective May 15, 2019.

Ms. Katsoudas is an experienced thought leader in HR, talent, organizational strategy and leadership development, cultivated over two decades at Cisco Systems, Inc., a leading global technology company, where she currently serves as Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer.

"We are very pleased to welcome Fran to the ADP Board," said John P. Jones, non-executive Chairman of the Board. "As an innovative HR leader with a 'voice of the customer' mindset in organizational talent and strategy, Fran's perspective and insights will be valuable to the Board as ADP continues to drive solutions in a rapidly evolving and dynamic HCM market. We believe this appointment reflects our ongoing commitment to stakeholders to bring new perspectives to the Board." Mr. Jones added, "The Board reaffirms its intention to return to a smaller 10-member Board."

"The ADP management team remains focused on executing our ongoing transformation and a part of that effort is to rethink a better, more personalized world of work for our clients and their workers," said Carlos Rodriguez, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We're delighted that Fran is joining the ADP Board at this exciting moment in our HCM innovation journey."

Ms. Katsoudas began her career at Cisco in 1996 and since then, has served in various positions of increasing responsibility, including most recently as Chief People Officer since 2014. Prior to Cisco, Ms. Katsoudas worked in both the financial and professional services industries with a focus on customer service and operations. She holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of California at Berkeley.

This document and other written or oral statements made from time to time by ADP may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical in nature and which may be identified by the use of words like "expects," "assumes," "projects," "anticipates," "estimates," "we believe," "could" "is designed to" and other words of similar meaning, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements or that could contribute to such difference include: ADP's success in obtaining, and retaining, clients, and selling additional services to clients; the pricing of products and services; the success of our new solutions; compliance with existing or new legislation or regulations; changes in, or interpretations of, existing legislation or regulations; overall market, political and economic conditions, including interest rate and foreign currency trends; competitive conditions; our ability to maintain our current credit ratings and the impact on our funding costs and profitability; security or cyber breaches, fraudulent acts, and system interruptions and failures; employment and wage levels; changes in technology; availability of skilled technical associates; the impact of new acquisitions and divestitures; and the adequacy, effectiveness and success of our business transformation initiatives. ADP disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. These risks and uncertainties, along with the risk factors discussed under "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in other written or oral statements made from time to time by ADP, should be considered in evaluating any forward-looking statements contained herein.

