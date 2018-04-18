ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Board of Directors

Scott F. Powers has over three decades of experience leading and advising firms in the investment management industry. From 2008 until his retirement in 2015, he was the President and Chief Executive Officer of State Street Global Advisors.

"Tom and Scott will be valuable additions to ADP's Board and we are excited to welcome them," said John P. Jones, non-executive Chairman of the Board. "The breadth and richness of their business experience will be tremendous assets for us. As the Board anticipates a return to a smaller 10-member Board over time, we believe these appointments reflect ADP's longstanding commitment to thoughtfully bringing in fresh perspectives, and we look forward to the insights and contributions that Tom and Scott will bring to ADP."

"Working with our Board, the ADP management team is focused on executing on our ongoing transformation strategy and driving sustainable long-term shareholder value," said Carlos Rodriguez, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The Board and management are both actively engaged with our shareholders, and we look forward to maintaining our strong collaboration."

Before becoming CEO of TE Connectivity Ltd., Mr. Lynch was President of Tyco Engineered Products and Services since joining Tyco International in September 2004. Prior to that, he served as Executive Vice President of Motorola and President and Chief Executive Officer of Motorola's Personal Communications sector. In addition to TE Connectivity Ltd., Mr. Lynch is currently a director of Cummins Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Mr. Lynch holds a Bachelor of Science in Commerce from Rider University.

Before joining State Street, Mr. Powers was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Old Mutual Asset Management, the U.S.-based global asset management business of Old Mutual plc. He also held executive roles at Mellon Institutional Asset Management and Boston Company Asset Management. Mr. Powers is currently a director of PulteGroup, Inc. and Sun Life Financial Inc. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Harvard College.

