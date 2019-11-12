ADP Authorized to Purchase $5 Billion of its Common Stock

ROSELAND, N.J., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of ADP (Nasdaq: ADP) authorized the purchase of $5 billion of its common stock, Carlos Rodriguez, president and chief executive officer, announced today.

This authorization replaces in its entirety the previous 2015 authorization to purchase up to 25 million shares of common stock. ADP had approximately 433 million common shares outstanding as of October 30, 2019.

About ADP (Nasdaq: ADP)

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com.

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People are trademarks of ADP, LLC.

Copyright © 2019 ADP, LLC. All rights reserved.

ADP-Media

ADP-Investor Relations

SOURCE ADP, LLC

Related Links

www.adp.com

