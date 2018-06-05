ADP Continues Commitment to People-Centered Innovation through New Partnership with Slack

With more than eight million users, Slack is the leading global collaboration hub with real-time messaging, tools and services that facilitate optimal workflows and searchable company archives. By integrating via the ADP Marketplace's Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), clients can provide workers with access to important HR and payroll information—such as pay notifications and details, as well as time off balances and requests— seamlessly through Slack. The ability to view this information on Slack reduces questions for HR teams and allows frontline employees to focus on the work that matters most.

"ADP's integration with Slack is already putting HR and payroll information where employees are working, and is enabling our mutual clients to maximize productivity and workforce agility," said Don Weinstein, chief strategy officer at ADP. "This integration is available today, and we are excited to be the first global HCM provider to have a functioning integration with Slack and look forward to leveraging this platform and ADP Marketplace to bring additional features like team collaboration, employee search, and talent tools to market."

"Enterprises are under increasing pressure to move faster, do more and reach their business objectives," stated Holger Mueller, vice president and principal analyst for Constellation Research. "As such, they flock to applications that improve productivity, like chat-based applications and platforms, to get work done faster. HCM vendors have to meet employees where they do work and provide their capabilities on these new platforms, for better productivity, helping accelerate and create a more attractive future of work."

Shared clients of ADP and Slack can learn more about how the integration can help organizations foster a more productive workforce through the app listing on the ADP Marketplace.

