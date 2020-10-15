ADP Earns 2020 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius for Unwavering Service and Support amid Global Health Event

Award recipients were selected based on nominations thoroughly vetted by the TrustRadius research team as well as by reviewer feedback on the site. Organizations whose reviews clearly illustrated their level of care and support during the pandemic earned recognition.

"We are excited to announce our first-ever Tech Cares Award Winners," said TrustRadius CEO Vinay Bhagat. "This pandemic isn't just a test of fortitude. It's an opportunity to distinguish yourself. We have been completely inspired by the way the B2B technology industry responded to COVID-19. So many companies pivoted with grace, leading to many of them standing out in our minds as major community contributors during this time. Not only do we feel that these companies are deserving of recognition—we also consider their example when deciding how we ourselves can find new ways to give back."

To help businesses react to the global health event and navigate the workforce challenges, legislative updates, and compliance changes, ADP quickly created a number of educational resources, including a COVID-19 Employer Preparedness Toolkit, a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) resource hub, and a COVID-19 Employee Communications Toolkit, as well as additional content on its SPARK blog and more than 20 expert-led webinars. In addition, ADP created new reports to provide clients with the necessary information to apply for government financial aid and manage the loan forgiveness process. Through these efforts, ADP helped approximately 400,000 employers apply for PPP loans and helped more than 47,000 employers in applying for approximately $1.2 billion in tax credits across the U.S.

"Our account executive has helped with facilitating all the changes we are making due to COVID-19," said Lydia Chodnicki, director of payroll for Education Affiliates, "including furloughs, changing employees to 'work from home' status, changing to direct mail, implementing paperless payroll and taking advantage of some of the CARES Act opportunities. She has been great in helping us navigate through all this."

"Today's challenging circumstances serve as a powerful reminder that people come first," said John Ayala, president, Employer Services North America. "While the world of work has certainly changed, that guiding principle has stood the test of time and underscores all the work we do at ADP to support our associates, clients and communities. It has been our privilege to help companies of all sizes take on today's challenges, adapt to the unprecedented changes, and emerge even stronger and better prepared to forge their path forward."

As businesses begin returning to the workplace, ADP is helping companies make the transition safely and confidently. ADP's new Return to Workplace capabilities include employee readiness and availability surveys, health attestations, employee scheduling, employee proximity tracing, and ongoing monitoring through a data-driven dashboard. ADP's outsourced services have also provided clients with best practices and guidance around workplace safety and preparedness.

