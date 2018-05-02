ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc

The DiversityInc Top 50 list, issued yearly since 2001, recognizes the nation's top companies for diversity and inclusion management. These companies excel in areas such as hiring, retaining and promoting women, minorities, people with disabilities, LGBTQ and veterans.

"We're honored to be recognized once again as one of the top companies for diversity and inclusion in the United States," said Rita Mitjans, chief diversity and corporate social responsibility officer at ADP. "Numerous studies have shown that companies with more diverse teams drive greater innovation and have stronger financial performance. We also know it takes people of different backgrounds, cultures, genders and ethnicities to bring unique perspectives that can fuel new strategies and solutions to solve our most complex issues. At ADP, we are committed to creating an inclusive workplace that values the contribution of every individual."

As part of ADP's commitment to diversity and inclusion, the company sponsors a significant number of programs aimed at advancing key diversity metrics, including increasing the pipeline of ethnically diverse talent, women in technology, hiring more veterans, and providing LGBTQ-friendly environments. Initiatives include multicultural leadership development programs, business resource groups, local engagement and diversity committees, and sponsorship of client seminars that share best practices with industry partners.

DiversityInc's extensive annual survey yields an empirically-driven ranking based on recruitment, talent development, senior leadership commitment and supplier diversity. This year's competition was improved by new survey questions, increased emphasis on fairness over chasing numbers and more sophisticated analysis from DiversityInc's data scientists. To be eligible for the list, companies must have at least 1,000 U.S. employees.

"Our inclusion on the list is a reflection of our commitment to creating a diverse and inclusive work environment that truly values our greatest asset: our people," said Carlos Rodriguez, president and CEO of ADP. "In today's tight labor market, it's vital that organizations develop a culture and adopt policies that promote inclusion of every race, gender, ethnicity and sexual orientation within their workforces, senior management ranks, and supplier pools."

"Events of the past year have demonstrated that decisive ethical leadership is necessary to guide any organization to success," noted Luke Visconti, founder and CEO of DiversityInc. "Successful leaders hold themselves accountable to be culturally competent, a skill that requires constant learning. DiversityInc Top 50 Companies have a metrics-evidenced ability to treat people more fairly than other large companies. They also have a greater-than-average return for their shareholders."

In addition to be being recognized as one of DiversityInc's Top Companies for Diversity, ADP has also been named to the 2018 "50 Best Companies for Diversity" list by BLACK ENTERPRISE®, the 2018 "Top Companies for Executive Women" list by the National Association for Female Executives®, and the 2018 "America's Best Employers for Diversity" list by Forbes®.

To view the entire Top 50 list from DiversityInc, visit here. To learn more about the ADP commitment to diversity and inclusion, please visit the Corporate Social Responsibility page.

