ADP Highlights Strong Open Ecosystem Momentum at its 2nd Annual ADP Marketplace Partner Summit

ROSELAND, N.J., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP, a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, today announced winners of several awards presented to key partners at the 2nd annual ADP Marketplace Partner Summit in Dallas, Texas. The event, which brings together partners to share best practices, also marks a strong year for ADP Marketplace, with a 40% growth in solutions since May 2018 and a 33% growth in new partners.

This year, ADP is recognizing great contributions and performance including Top Closer, Rising Star, Best Digital E-commerce, Sales Choice, Best Vertical Solutions and Best Marketing and PR. Headlining the event, ADP is distinguishing TSheets as "Partner of the Year," an award recognizing outstanding value in client collaboration.

"The tremendous growth of the ADP Marketplace since last year is due in large part to our clients accessing pre-screened and pre-integrated solutions for their businesses and adopting the open ecosystem approach so they can easily work with their preferred partners," said Craig Cohen, general manager of ADP Marketplace. "Most businesses today are using multiple systems to manage talent and the management of that employee data across systems becomes critical to ensure that the employee experience is executed flawlessly. We are incredibly proud to award our partners for bringing such creative and successful solutions to our marketplace that enable our clients to connect compelling HR solutions to our client's core ADP platform."

Additional ADP Marketplace Partnership Summit award winners include:

Partner of the Year: TSheets. The Partner of the Year award is presented to the partner that provides the greatest client contributions and increases to sales and volume.

TSheets. The Partner of the Year award is presented to the partner that provides the greatest client contributions and increases to sales and volume. Top Closer : CompXL. The Top Closer award is presented to a partner with the best lead conversion rate, including both sales and free trial conversions.

: CompXL. The Top Closer award is presented to a partner with the best lead conversion rate, including both sales and free trial conversions. Rising Star : JazzHR. The Rising Star award recognizes the contributions, commitment and accomplishments of a partner who has joined the ADP Marketplace within the past year.

: JazzHR. The award recognizes the contributions, commitment and accomplishments of a partner who has joined the ADP Marketplace within the past year. Best Digital E-commerce : OfficeWork Software. This award is given to a partner with the most e-commerce sales, as measured by number of units within ADP Marketplace, including free trials converted to purchase.

: OfficeWork Software. This award is given to a partner with the most e-commerce sales, as measured by number of units within ADP Marketplace, including free trials converted to purchase. Sales Choice : ClearCompany. The Sales Choice award is given to a partner that is selected by the ADP sales team, based on the solution that resonates most with ADP clients and prospects.

: ClearCompany. The Sales Choice award is given to a partner that is selected by the ADP sales team, based on the solution that resonates most with ADP clients and prospects. Best Vertical Solution : ClockShark. The Best Vertical Solution award goes to the partner that crafts a vertically focused offering, drives relevant leads and successfully closes leads within that vertical.

: ClockShark. The Best Vertical Solution award goes to the partner that crafts a vertically focused offering, drives relevant leads and successfully closes leads within that vertical. Best Marketing and PR: SAP Litmos. The Best Marketing and PR award is for the partner that produces exceptional marketing assets, such as case studies, thought leadership articles, blogs, external media coverage, social media programs and other efforts.

As the largest digital one-stop-shop for people management solutions, ADP Marketplace enables employers to build a more flexible HR ecosystem based on what fits their needs, with key products from ADP and highly rated third-party providers (based on G2 Reviews). In the last 12 months, ADP has made significant enhancements to the ADP Marketplace, including the ability for clients to search by solution type (e.g. performance, learning, financial wellness, etc.) and by industry. This commitment to improving user experience has resulted in the ADP Marketplace now offering approximately 370 solutions to its clients. Additionally, Forrester Research recognized ADP Marketplace as the "best fit for HR professionals seeking a centralized repository of HR tech" in The Forrester New Wave™: SaaS Marketplaces, Q4 2018.

According to a survey from the ADP Research Institute, HR staff spend 69 minutes per day on manual data entry, and nearly half of HR's time is spent on administrative tasks overall. ADP Marketplace appeals to companies of all sizes that want to build a holistic HCM solution and reduce time spent on administrative tasks so that they can spend more time on strategic business initiatives. By seamlessly integrating with the core ADP platform through standard APIs, ADP Marketplace solutions connect to ADP so businesses can automate HR processes and eliminate manual and duplicative data entry.

To learn more about ADP Marketplace, visit marketplace.adp.com.

